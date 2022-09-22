Read full article on original website
Related
NASA Reports Five Asteroids Will Approach Earth Over the Next Few Days
Recently, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) published a report that stated five asteroids will approach the Earth this weekend as well as Monday. The JPL is a research development lab at the California Institute of Technology. The NASA lab discovered extraterrestrial objects via the Asteroid Watch dashboard. According to...
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
Elon Musk's Starship Launch To Cost Just $10 Per Kg: How It Compares With 'Heavy Lifters' From 5 Decades Ago
The Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Starship is a launch vehicle the company is developing and testing for orbital launch and for transporting humans and cargo beyond Earth. What Happened: Science, a peer-reviewed academic journal, on Sunday shared on Twitter a graphic showing the height, payload capacity, and inflation-adjusted cost per kilogram of some launch vehicles dating back to 1967.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk says he and his brother have financially supported their 76-year-old father Errol since he 'ran out of money in the 1990s'
Elon Musk said he and his brother have supported their father since he "ran out of money in 90s." He was reacting to a tweet saying he was from a family that owned an African emerald mine. Musk has always appeared to have a complicated relationship with his 76-year-old father.
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA aimed for a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, after fixing fuel leaks and working around a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try. The inaugural flight of the 322-foot rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — was...
The SpaceX Starship could launch to orbit by late October, Elon Musk says
The long awaited first orbital test flight of the SpaceXStarship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster could come as soon as late October, according to Company CEO Elon Musk, though he noted November was more likely. In a post to the social media website Twitter on Wednesday, Musk responded to a...
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SpaceX Launch Sends East Coast Into a ‘Meteor’ Frenzy
Residents all across the East Coast reported spotting what they believed to be a meteor or comet crashing down to Earth late Saturday—but it appeared to just be SpaceX launching Starlink satellites. “I stepped outside and saw some crazy meteor thing,” one Twitter user wrote. “Unsure of what flew over D.C. tonight,” another user said, sharing video of the unknown object moving slowly before it fizzled out just after 7:30 p.m. Footage of the ball of light was also shared from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia. Some Twitter users even questioned if the object might be a UFO. But in a press release, SpaceX offered a simpler explanation: it had just launched 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at 7:32 p.m. from Florida.Unsure of what flew over D.C. tonight at 7:40 PM. #comet #Meteor #DC pic.twitter.com/5t4u8RTje6— Sǿρhȋe (@ToastierThanYou) September 25, 2022 Read it at SpaceX
NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches
NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
NASA's DART asteroid-impact mission will be a key test of planetary defense
When the DART spacecraft impacts the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26 in a test of our planetary defenses, it will be a continuation of work that started decades ago.
Soyuz rocket launch spotted from space station in amazing astronaut photos
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station saw a Russian Soyuz rocket launch their newest set of crewmates into orbit today (Sept. 21).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China will launch two spacecraft to Jupiter and Uranus to study the origins of the solar system
China will launch two craft towards Jupiter and Uranus as part of a single mission in 2030.The mission, dubbed Tianwen 4, will send the two probes on a Long March 5 rocket by a flyby around Venus and two flybys past Earth to build up enough momentum to send the craft on its course.The details, presented at the International Astronautical Congress 2022 by Wang Qiong of the China National Space Administration’s (CNSA) Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Centre, will help humans understand the outer moons around Jupiter, although specific targets are still debated."The scientific goals are still under consideration," Mr...
China wants to probe Uranus and Jupiter with 2 spacecraft on one rocket
China is planning an ambitious two-for-one shot to the outer planets with a pair of spacecraft to launch for Jupiter and Uranus around 2030. The mission will be named Tianwen 4 and will see a larger probe destined for Jupiter and smaller spacecraft to be sent to make a flyby of distant Uranus.
TikTok Spreads Theory Solar Flare Will Destroy Earth on September 24
The viral theory has been viewed millions of times online, despite the sun having little to no chance of producing an X-class flare.
DART asteroid-smashing mission 'on track for an impact' Monday, NASA says
During a media briefing on Thursday (Sept. 22), the DART mission team said they are confident that the craft will smash into the asteroid Dimorphos as planned on Monday (Sept. 26).
Elon Musk says SpaceX's Starlink internet is active on all 7 continents
SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet is active across all seven continents, CEO Elon Musk tweeted. It comes after the FCC rejected an $886 million Starlink subsidy, which would expand the service. The company launched 54 Starlink satellites on Sunday to add to its constellation. Elon Musk said SpaceX's satellite internet service,...
Asteroid Simulators Show What Could Happen to Earth Without NASA's DART
DART is the world's first full-scale mission to test technology for defending Earth against an asteroid or comet collision.
Scientists discovered a mineral that’s even stronger than diamond
Scientists have discovered a mineral stronger than a diamond called lonsdaleite. The mineral, which has been theorized about for years, was recently found in Africa after meteorites landed in the region. It’s also believed to exist on Earth in some form, though scientists are unsure how much is available on our planet.
NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Sept. 26 and you can watch it through telescopes online for free
The Virtual Telescope Project will attempt to show DART's impact through its network of ground-based telescopes.
Comments / 1