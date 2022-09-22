Did you know... what school this is and where it was located? This was Perry’s High School located at 10th and Willis, starting in 1911. Over time additions were added, then in 1961, a new high school opened where today our middle school is located. Recently my class of '62 held our 60th class reunion. I attended two years in this building, then moved for my junior and senior years in our new building. So many changes.

PERRY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO