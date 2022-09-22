Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theperrychief.com
Perry Chamber holds ribbon cutting at RE/MAX Precision
The Perry Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for RE/MAX Precision on Friday, Sept. 23. The ribbon was cut to celebrate their new office in Perry and to welcome them to the chamber network. RE/MAX Precision is located at 900 1st Ave., Perry.
theperrychief.com
Hometown Heritage selects Perry teachers Ellie Wojan, Alan Hall as Wall of Witnesses honorees
Hometown Heritage invites the community to honor two new 2022 inductees to the Wall of Witnesses, Eleanor (Ellie) Wojan and Alan Hall, during a ceremony at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Due to the pandemic, two honorees were selected this year. Both new additions were teachers in Perry and...
theperrychief.com
Try these 8 apple orchards in central Iowa that will sweeten up your autumn
Enjoy autumn by heading to a farm outside Des Moines for picking apples and berries. Some farms offer corn mazes, pumpkins, apple cider doughnuts and more. There's no place like fall in the Midwest and eight local apple orchards in the metro area have made their mark on central Iowa families for generations with fresh fruit and accessible family-friendly activities.
theperrychief.com
Did you know?
Did you know... what school this is and where it was located? This was Perry’s High School located at 10th and Willis, starting in 1911. Over time additions were added, then in 1961, a new high school opened where today our middle school is located. Recently my class of '62 held our 60th class reunion. I attended two years in this building, then moved for my junior and senior years in our new building. So many changes.
Comments / 0