The Associated Press

Ukrainians scared by Russia's preordained referendums

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After seven weary months of war, many Ukrainians fear more suffering and political repression awaits them as referendums orchestrated by the Kremlin with help from gun-toting police portend Russia’s imminent annexation of four occupied regions. Many residents fled the regions before the referendums got underway, scared about being forced to vote or potentially being conscripted into the Russian army. Petro Kobernik, who left the Russian-held southern city of Kherson just before the preordained voting began Friday, said the prospect of living under Russian law and the escalating war made him and others extremely jittery about the future. “The situation is changing rapidly, and people fear that they will be hurt either by the Russian military, or Ukrainian guerrillas and the advancing Ukrainian troops,” Kobernik, 31, said in a telephone interview.
AFP

'I'm no cannon fodder': Russians flee to Georgia

Nikita spent two days in traffic before he made it to Georgia, one of the thousands of Russian men seeking to evade the Ukraine war draft. He said Georgia was the top choice for those fleeing the draft because Russians can enter and stay up to a year without a visa.
AFP

USA set basketball World Cup record with 145-69 thumping of South Korea

A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium booked their place in the quarter-finals. The United States, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals, were on another level both offensively and defensively, passing 30 or more points in all four frames against a Korean team that has struggled without marquee star Park Ji-su.
Sports
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin not bluffing about nuclear threats, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Vladimir Putin is no longer bluffing with his threats of using nuclear weapons, citing multiple “blackmails” by Russia around Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.“Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality,” the Ukrainian wartime president said in an interview with the CBS news channel.Pointing to Russia’s attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar and others on a facility in the south, Mr Zelensky said: “These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat. We need to...
