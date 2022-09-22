Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Russia: man shoots commander drafting residents for war in Ukraine
A Russian man has shot the leader of the local military draft committee in a Siberian town after telling him he would refuse to fight in the war in Ukraine. The incident took place in the city of Ust-Ilimsk, a town of about 85,000 people in the Irkutsk region in Siberia.
Russia-Ukraine war latest updates: anti-mobilisation protests in Dagestan; US warns of ‘decisive’ nuclear response
At least 100 arrests in Dagestan amid anger at mobilisation; Russia will face ‘catastrophic consequences’ if it uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says US national security adviser
Ukrainians scared by Russia's preordained referendums
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After seven weary months of war, many Ukrainians fear more suffering and political repression awaits them as referendums orchestrated by the Kremlin with help from gun-toting police portend Russia’s imminent annexation of four occupied regions. Many residents fled the regions before the referendums got underway, scared about being forced to vote or potentially being conscripted into the Russian army. Petro Kobernik, who left the Russian-held southern city of Kherson just before the preordained voting began Friday, said the prospect of living under Russian law and the escalating war made him and others extremely jittery about the future. “The situation is changing rapidly, and people fear that they will be hurt either by the Russian military, or Ukrainian guerrillas and the advancing Ukrainian troops,” Kobernik, 31, said in a telephone interview.
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
'I'm no cannon fodder': Russians flee to Georgia
Nikita spent two days in traffic before he made it to Georgia, one of the thousands of Russian men seeking to evade the Ukraine war draft. He said Georgia was the top choice for those fleeing the draft because Russians can enter and stay up to a year without a visa.
Ukraine news – live: Putin not bluffing about nuclear threats, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Vladimir Putin is no longer bluffing with his threats of using nuclear weapons, citing multiple “blackmails” by Russia around Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.“Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality,” the Ukrainian wartime president said in an interview with the CBS news channel.Pointing to Russia’s attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar and others on a facility in the south, Mr Zelensky said: “These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat. We need to...
