Cars

torquenews.com

8 Top New Cars Under $25K - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Impreza Is The Best

What are the best new cars under $25,000? An updated Consumer Reports ranking says the 2022 Subaru Impreza is the best pick for shoppers. With surging new car prices, there are good choices for shoppers looking for an affordable new compact car under $25 000 this fall. Recent tests by Consumer Reports (by subscription) have identified eight safe cars offering good performance, fuel efficiency, reliability, safety, and affordability. CR picks the 2022 Subaru Impreza as the best pick for new car shoppers.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

10 Reasons Why Subaru Crosstrek Is Now The 3rd Most-Researched Car In America

Is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek a good pick for compact SUV shoppers? Check out ten reasons why it's now America's third most researched new vehicle. Is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek the best small SUV for shoppers? Crosstrek is one of the most popular cars on the market and now the third most-researched new car. It's comfortable, efficient, and stylish, and people can't get enough of it. Subaru Crosstrek was the 10th most searched car in 2019. Why has it moved up to third?
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Sales Of The Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid May Be Drying Up

It is very difficult to know exactly how many plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles that Kia sells in the U.S. because Kia does not report the sales of these models in its monthly, quarterly or annual figures. But I am starting to think that sales of at least the popular Sorento PHEV may have slowed to a trickle in the U.S.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

The 5 Best Used Cars Under $20K And Why Subaru Legacy Is A Top Pick Now

What are the five best used cars priced from $15,000 to $20,000? Check out the list and why the Subaru Legacy is a top pick by Consumer Reports. What are the best Subaru Legacy years to buy for used car shoppers? An updated study from Consumer Reports (by subscription) says the 2015, 2016, and 2017 Subaru Legacy is your best choice for a midsize sedan. They also rank the 2014 Honda Accord, 2016 Mazda 6, 2013 Toyota Avalon, and 2016 Toyota Camry among the best options for midsize and large sedan shoppers.
BUYING CARS
CNN

The curious case of falling gold prices

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — It should be the perfect time to own...
MARKETS
torquenews.com

Ford Breaks Ground On BlueOval City Battery Plant

Ford is taking a bold step into its future by breaking ground for its BlueOval City battery plant in Tennessee. As recently as five years ago, many skeptics listened to the plans from automakers across-the-board and expressed their doubts. The doubts were that the industry would switch quickly from traditional powerplants – internal combustion engines (ICE) – to electrics.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motor1.com

Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine

Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
CARS
torquenews.com

Why the Tesla Model Y is the Best Vehicle To Buy

The Tesla Model Y is the best vehicle on the market today. Here's the feedback from a tester of the Model Y. Tesla's are by far the most popular electric vehicles in the US - and for good reason. A 2022 Model Y SUV was tested and the tester came away impressed by its quick acceleration, roomy cabin, and tech features. A Model Y was recently tested and feedback given.
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now

Here at Electrek, I’ve had the rough job of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years (ok fine, it’s super fun). I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting-edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the...
BICYCLES
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Popular Cars to Avoid and What to Buy Instead Recommendations

Here’s your chance to avoid paying too much for a popular make and model with this new listing of small cars, a range of SUVs, and some trucks with a focus on the expensive popular models to avoid and the less expensive models that are smarter car shopping popular alternative choices with some under-the-radar models to consider.
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

Bird Bike with 50-mile of range sees $800 discount to $1,500 in New Green Deals

Bird’s official e-bike is a solid way to get around town this fall. At $800 off its normal going rate, it’s now more affordable than ever before with a return to its all-time low. Delivering 50 miles of range and a 20 MPH top speed, you’ll also enjoy puncture-resistant tires out of the box and a digital LCD to keep tabs on speed, riding range, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
The Associated Press

Procore Opens First MENA Office in Dubai to Reinforce Industry Commitment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the opening of its first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) office, located in Dubai’s Internet City, following a successful launch in the region last year. This new office reflects Procore’s long-term investment and commitment to the MENA region, and signifies the company’s continued growth and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005027/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Guardian

UK accused of funding environmental racism with subsidies to Drax

The UK government has been accused of funding environmental racism by giving £2m a day in subsidies to an energy company that has paid out millions over claims it breached pollution limits in the US south. An investigation by Unearthed, Greenpeace’s investigative unit, found Drax Biomass paid millions of...
INDUSTRY
ValueWalk

The Great Gun Buying Boom Of America

America’s relationship with “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms” has seen the sale of legal firearms skyrocket over recent years, making the United States one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. This marks perhaps only the start of the great-gun...
POLITICS

