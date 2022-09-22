Is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek a good pick for compact SUV shoppers? Check out ten reasons why it's now America's third most researched new vehicle. Is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek the best small SUV for shoppers? Crosstrek is one of the most popular cars on the market and now the third most-researched new car. It's comfortable, efficient, and stylish, and people can't get enough of it. Subaru Crosstrek was the 10th most searched car in 2019. Why has it moved up to third?

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO