WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the sixth episode of House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... The time jump has officially arrived, as "The Princess and the Queen" opens with the first look at Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra. She gives birth to a healthy baby boy, but someone enters the room within seconds of the child's arrival to say that the Queen (Alicent) has requested to see the new infant immediately. Still in immense pain, Rhaenyra won't let Alicent have the satisfaction of seeing the newborn without her, so she decides to take him to the Queen herself. Laenor joins his wife and helps her make the walk to see the Queen.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO