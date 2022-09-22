Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Iconic Logo Was Almost Scrapped
Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator John Tobias has shared a bit of history about the video game's iconic logo after recently discovering an image of the first drawing of the game's dragon icon. While the whole history lesson is worth a read for a better understanding of how it came to be, Tobias also notes that it was almost tossed at one point because his sister thought it looked like a seahorse. Yes, really.
ComicBook
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 First Look Released By Netflix
The Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, debuted on Netflix back in February and it was already announced in March that the series would be getting a second and third season. The sequel show is set one hundred years after the events of the first series, as the Viking Age begins to come to its end and as tensions with England and civil strife within the Viking clans begin to chip away at the empire. Currently, Netflix is sharing a bunch of new trailers and fun content during their global fan event, TUDUM, including a first look at the second season of Valhalla.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Netflix Releases The School for Good and Evil Clip
The School of Good and Evil released a new clip for fans during Netflix's TUDUM event. People were treated to all kinds of updates from the streamer, but the fantasy project was of special interest. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are joined by Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the clip. Paul Feig has assembled quite a team for the academy hijinks that await. YA fans are no stranger to that setting with Harry Potter and others all taking up the school vibes. But, most of those don't have this kind of star power. Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley all round out an ensemble that is sure to thrill and delight the fans watching from home. Check out the teaser for yourself right here!
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
ComicBook
Brie Larson Reveals Why Captain Marvel Sequel Was Harder to Make Than Original
When it comes to The Marvels, there's one thing for certain: the Captain Marvel follow-up is going to have plenty of high-flying action. According to franchise lead Brie Larson, that action is ultimately what sets the two films apart from each other. The Oscar-winning actor said that while filming the sequel, she had much more wire work, which made it a more difficult shoot to complete.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Blood Is Spilled in Episode 7 Preview Trailer
Believe it or not, there are only four episodes left in the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series has been airing for six weeks now, and the latest episode saw the story leap 10 years into the future. That time jump has kicked the intensity of the series up a notch as the fight for the future of the Iron Throne draws even closer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Walker Independence: Matt Barr Teases His New Iteration of Hoyt Rawlins
Fans of The CW's Walker were intrigued when it was announced that Matt Barr had been cast as a character named — you guessed it — Hoyt Rawlins — in Walker Independence, a prequel series set more than a century earlier. But while the two iterations of the character are similar, something that makes sense as one is the ancestor of the other, they are also very different — and according to Barr, the ancestor is a bit more dangerous.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Finally Solves Major Game of Thrones Mystery
While HBO's House of the Dragon is based on the Fire & Blood book by George R.R. Martin, and fans who have read the book know the general order of events still to come, there are still plenty of gaps in the story that the series can attempt to fill in. One such mystery involved the cursed castle of Harrenhal. Fire & Blood details a devastating fire at Harrenhal, but doesn't ever confirm the cause. Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon solved the mystery for fans, revealing exactly what happened the night of the fire.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Reaction to That Major Death
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 367 to follow! My Hero Academia's final war between the heroes and villains have resulted in some pretty big losses so far, but the newest chapter of the series has revealed how Izuku Midoriya reacted to finding out about that major hero death now that he's come to the scene! The heroes have been spending the last few chapters of the series trying their best to hold out against Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku could get there to fight him, and that led to some significant losses in the heat of battle in just that short time.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Who Is Harwin Strong?
Ser Harwin Strong, known to the people of Westeros as Breakbones, has spent the first few episodes of House of the Dragon as a background character. His father, Lyonel, and brother, Larys, have played much bigger roles in the show to this point. However, in the sixth episode of House of the Dragon, Harwin steps into the spotlight and plays a crucial part in the show's ongoing story. Let's break down exactly who he is and how he fits into the larger story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: "The Princess and the Queen"
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the sixth episode of House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... The time jump has officially arrived, as "The Princess and the Queen" opens with the first look at Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra. She gives birth to a healthy baby boy, but someone enters the room within seconds of the child's arrival to say that the Queen (Alicent) has requested to see the new infant immediately. Still in immense pain, Rhaenyra won't let Alicent have the satisfaction of seeing the newborn without her, so she decides to take him to the Queen herself. Laenor joins his wife and helps her make the walk to see the Queen.
ComicBook
Amazing Spider-Man Fan Art Gives Andrew Garfield His Own Black Suit
Andrew Garfield made his triumphant return as Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor only got to play the character in two solo films and never got to finish his trilogy, so fans have been petitioning for him to get another film. Some fans even want the actor to take on Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius (Jared Leto) which wouldn't be too far off. If Garfield did return fans really like the idea of his Spider-Man getting the symbiote suit for his third film, and one fan even created a cool concept of what that could look like.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Runtime Revealed
The release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night is now under two weeks away. The project is the studio's first-ever holiday special, a one-shot that's longer than a single episode of Disney+ programming, and shorter than a feature-length film. While it's long been thought the special would hover right around an hour because of the reported format, the runtime for the project has reportedly surfaced online confirming the speculation.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Confirms Which Arcs It Will Adapt
Jujutsu Kaisen is getting ready to come back for Season 2 next year, and the series has revealed how long it will be sticking around for and which arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga it's going to tackle in the process! As the manga series continues through a deadly new tournament, it's still working its way through the fallout of the biggest arc with the biggest fights in the series to date. It's why that when a second season of the anime was confirmed to be in the works, fans were excited to find out just how far it could go.
ComicBook
Disney+ Screening Hocus Pocus 2, Werewolf by Night, and More at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Fans are immensely excited to check out the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 when it premieres later this month, but with the film being a Disney+ original, most viewers will be relegated to watching it on their TVs at home, though fans in the Los Angeles area will be able to see not only the sequel, but also the original, on a big screen at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. In addition to a double-feature event, Disney+ will also be screening The Nightmare Before Christmas and select episodes of Marvel Studios TV series to get audiences into the spirit of the spooky season. You can check out the full details of the events below before they are held in October.
ComicBook
Skyrim Mod Brings Back Creepy Bug Fixed by Update
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has plenty of mods that aim to "fix" things players deem insufficient in the game, and this week, it gained another to restore a creepy bug that'd been in place for a while. This mod called "Mannaquins Move" was released in response to an update from Bethesda that patched out a bug where mannequins in the game would sometimes come to life. Players apparently thought that was a neat enough occurrence to warrant a mod that reversed the fix.
ComicBook
Louise Fletcher's Kai Winn Was One of Star Trek's Greatest Villains
On Friday, news broke that Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher had died at the age of 88. Though most will likely remember Fletcher for her award-winning turn as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Star Trek fans will know her as one of the greatest villains the franchise has ever seen. Fletcher played Winn Adami, an ambitious Bajoran religious leader, in 14 episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Her guile and political maneuvering set her apart from Star Trek's more boldly aggressive villains. While Star Trek has had its share of coldly manipulative political antagonists, Deep Space Nine's unique structure -- staying in one place and telling somewhat more serialized stories -- allowed the series to develop Winn more deeply.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Final Season: Guide to the Last Episodes
There are only eight episodes left of The Walking Dead, AMC's zombie drama ending after 11 seasons. The network broke the eleventh and final season into three parts for a total of 24 episodes: Part 1 (August 2021), Part 2 (February 2022), and Part 3 (October 2022). Beginning Sunday, October 2, The Walking Dead Season 11 returns with the start of the eight-part series conclusion that stars Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. (Read ComicBook's review of the first two of the final eight episodes.)
Comments / 0