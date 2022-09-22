ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel Tres Signs With Godmode-RCA Records, New Single Drops Tonight (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jem Aswad
 3 days ago
Compton-based house-music producer-singer Channel Tres has inked a deal that sees him joining RCA Records in partnership with L.A. indie Godmode. The partnership kicks off tonight with the release of the new single “No Limit,” with his debut full-length album “Real Cultural Shit” arriving later this fall. The album will also feature his singles from earlier this year, “Acid in my Blood,” “Ganzfeld Experiment” and “Just Can’t Get Enough.”

Channel Tres, who has toured with Robyn, Vince Staples, Disclosure and Toro y Moi and performed at Coachella and New York’s Gov Ball, calls his style of dance music “Compton house”; it meshes the rhythms of Chicago house and Detroit techno with the bite of West Coast rap.

RCA CEO Peter Edge tells Variety, “As a longtime major house music fan, Channel Tres has been on my radar and on my playlist via his independent releases for a while. I think what he is creating with his Compton House sound is incredible. He is an entirely unique and super talented artist. There is simply no one like him and no one doing what he is doing, I truly believe he can do big things and we are so excited to partner with him and Godmode and welcome them into the RCA Records family.”

Godmode co-founder Talya Elitzer says, “Ever since he walked into my studio, Channel has been clear on his mission to reimagine house music for a new community. Soon thereafter, we released his first song ‘Controller’ and it was clear: Channel is a force. As the co-founder of Godmode, I am proud to be partnering with a label like RCA who recognizes both Channel’s star power and the modern approach to artist development that Godmode prides itself on.”

Of the new single, Channel Tres says “‘No Limit’ was made about my time in New Orleans and about my memories of backyard BBQs my family used to have in Compton. It also speaks of breaking past limitations in life and with a love interest.”

