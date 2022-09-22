ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Census shows ‘historic and irreversible change’ is under way – Sinn Fein

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kA7w_0i5ppIiB00

The results of the census in Northern Ireland clearly indicate that historic and irreversible change is under way, a senior Sinn Fein figure has said.

North Belfast MP John Finucane said the figures emphasised the need to intensify preparations for a future referendum on Irish unity.

However, the DUP’s Stormont Assembly member Philip Brett warned against “lazy analysis” linking religious affiliation with public opinion on constitutional change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45m0x1_0i5ppIiB00

Mr Finucane said: “Today’s census results are another clear indication that historic change is happening across this island and of the diversity of society which enriches us all.

“There is no doubt change is under way and irreversible. How that change is shaped moving forward requires maturity to take the challenges which face our society.

“We can all be part of shaping a better future – new constitutional future and a new Ireland.

“But we must prepare for it. The Irish government should establish a citizens’ assembly to plan for the possibility of a unity referendum.

“A period of planning is critical. That planning and dialogue and engagement needs to happen now, and it must include people from all backgrounds and communities.

“The partition of Ireland has been a failure. We can build a better future together, for every person who lives on this island.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1OzW_0i5ppIiB00

Mr Brett said the census results should not be interpreted as a “mini-referendum” on the constitutional future of Northern Ireland.

He said the share of the vote for those who advocate for a united Ireland had fallen from 42% in the 2001 Westminster election to under 40% in May’s Assembly election.

“The census publication should be about investment and shaping the public services that Northern Ireland needs in the future rather than a border poll or a sectarian headcount,” he said.

“To draw political conclusions based on the number of Protestants and Catholics is simplistic and lazy.

“For the last 20 years there has been a trend towards a Protestant minority, a Catholic minority and a minority who don’t identify as either. Rather than focus on a divisive border poll we should ensure that Northern Ireland builds first-class public services and a genuine shared future.

“Sinn Fein calls for a divisive border poll on the back of this census publication shows their main focus is removing Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom rather than a shared future.

Nuala McAllister, from the cross-community Alliance Party , highlighted the growth in the number of people not identifying with any religion.

The MLA cautioned against interpreting the results through Northern Ireland’s traditional orange and green prisms.

“It’s really important that right now it’s not about keeping one particular people in a majority but rather creating a shared future that reflects the diversity and vibrancy of what Northern Ireland actually is,” she told Radio Ulster.

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Mike Nesbitt said the results pointed to the development of a “modern pluralist society” in Northern Ireland.

“Whilst much of the focus will be on the religious headcount, it has been obvious for many decades that not all Catholics are nationalists or republicans, and not all Protestants vote for unionist parties,” he said.

“The situation regarding identity and nationality is more complex than some like to portray and the Ulster Unionist Party is focused on increasing the number of people who support and vote for the Union, regardless of religious affiliation or background. That is the challenge for the future.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the census figures represented a “seminal moment” in the history of the island of Ireland.

“The significance of this transformation should not be downplayed or diminished out of fear or insincere politicking,” he said.

“I acknowledge that today’s figures may generate feelings of insecurity for some. But it is my honest hope that we can all now take a moment of serious and sincere reflection about the scale of change we have experienced and commit to a conversation about the powerful potential for change in the future.”

Comments / 7

Related
BBC

Cost of living: Derry rally hears people are facing an emergency

A rally in Londonderry has been told that people urgently need help to deal with the rising cost of living. The demonstration in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon was organised by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Sandra Duffy. The Sinn Féin councillor said she wanted to highlight the...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Catholic majority set to raise unification pressure in N.Ireland

The results of the 2021 census in Northern Ireland are due on Thursday, with expectations of a Catholic majority in the UK-run province for the first time in its history. If trends continue as expected, census figures showing a Catholic majority will add urgency to calls from nationalists for a referendum, known as a border poll, on the unification of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. 
RELIGION
The Independent

Shadow NI secretary ‘would call border poll if circumstances right’

The shadow Northern Ireland secretary has said he would call a border poll if the circumstances were right.Labour MP Peter Kyle said he “would not be a barrier if the circumstances emerge”.The Northern Ireland Secretary has the power to call a referendum on Irish unity.While it is not clear what the specific criteria to guide such a decision would be, the Good Friday Agreement states the referendum should be called if it appears likely that a majority of those voting would want Northern Ireland to leave the UK and become part of a united Ireland.Mr Kyle said he does not...
POLITICS
BBC

Census 2021: More from Catholic background in NI than Protestant

The latest census figures show that for the first time there are more people from a Catholic background in Northern Ireland than Protestant. The proportion of the resident population which is either Catholic or brought up Catholic is 45.7% compared to 43.48% Protestant. The previous census, in 2011, found that...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colum Eastwood
Person
Mike Nesbitt
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Census#United Ireland#Irish#Dup#Stormont Assembly
Daily Mail

Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'

Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
Business Insider

Liz Truss and King Charles III could be the end of the 'United' Kingdom

This month, the UK got a new head of state and a new head of government in a two-day period. King Charles III and Prime Minister Liz Truss now lead a United Kingdom with profound divisions. Nationalists across what is now the UK might see this as the moment to...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
WORLD
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
BBC

Labour can’t win election with Brexit negativity, shadow minister says

Labour cannot win the next general election by pointing out the negatives of Brexit, the party's shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle has said. The party was accused of admitting defeat on the case for closer ties with Europe at a Labour conference event. But Mr Kyle said Labour wanted...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘Wrong kind of shale’ and 280m years too late: Geologists react to fracking move

Geologists have reacted to the Government lifting the ban on fracking by saying the UK has the “wrong type of shale” and it was 280 million years too late.The controversial go-ahead was met with concerns over earthquakes and an increase in greenhouse gas production at a time when the UK had made progress on reducing carbon emissions.Professor Jon Gluyas, of Durham University, said: “Liz Truss hopes to frack us out of the energy crisis by drilling thousands of wells to produce shale gas.“It won’t work – societal objections aside, we have the wrong kind of shale and geology which is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

859K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy