ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Billboards ‘hacked’ across Europe in protest against adverts for airlines and fossil fuel

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ts4IX_0i5ppGwj00

Environmental campaigners hijacked billboards across Europe in a protest against the advertising of air travel.

Adverts promoting services and products that use fossil fuels should be banned in the same way that those for tobacco products are, the protesters argue.

As part of their direct action, the activists “hacked” billboards in London, Bristol, Manchester, Sheffield, Brighton as well as Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Lisbon, Rome and five other European cities.

They pasted subversive adverts over conventional billboards in public spaces such as on main roads and at bus stops.

Street artist Hogre spoofed Ryanair by creating an ad for “Ruinair” with saluting flight attendants wearing gas masks while standing in front of a mound of plastic rubbish. The words say: “Low fares to plastic island.

“World trashing prices from €6,66”.

Designs were also created by artists Street Market Subvertiser, Soofiya, Lindsay Grime and Matt Bonner to highlight the airlines’ use of “greenwashing” – the act of making claims of being eco-friendly when the reality is the opposite.

In his artwork, Darren Cullen mocks greenwashing and business class flights. His satirical artwork, on a huge billboard in London, says: “We’re turning Business Class green with the world’s first on-board golf course.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOGDe_0i5ppGwj00

The advert continues: “In the midst of a climate emergency, we understand concerns that flying Business Class emits three times more carbon emissions per flight than standard class...

“That’s why our new on-board Business Class golf course comes with a free biodegradable golf ball, so even our most carbon-intensive passengers can feel like they’re doing their bit for the environment.”

Another artist, Michelle Tylicki, depicts a plane flying over wildfires, with the words “Fly Responsibly” for her advert that satirises airline KLM.

It comes after swathes of land around the world – especially Europe – burned over the summer while temperatures hit record levels in many countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qfh53_0i5ppGwj00

The advert also says that the Dutch airline is “currently sued for greenwashing”.

In July, Dutch campaigners Fossielvrij NL, supported by environmental law charity ClientEarth and Reclame Fossielvrij, filed a lawsuit in Amsterdam alleging that KLM has misled the public over how sustainable its flights are.

KLM has said in a statement to Reuters: “It would certainly not be in our interests to misinform our customers. It’s our responsibility to make future travel as sustainable as possible.

“We believe that our communications comply with the applicable legislation and regulations.”

Also rallying against greenwashing, artist Roelof Bos created a fake joint advert for EasyJet and Bristol Airport with the words: “Fixing our carbon footprint with sparkly green emissions!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmhaE_0i5ppGwj00

The advert at a bus stop in Bristol features Tinkerbell, from Disney’s Peter Pan , and an EasyJet plane emitting sparkling flourescent green fumes.

The activists called on companies who own outdoor advertising boards to “consider their role in driving up emissions”.

Tona Merriman from Brandalism said: “The allure and glamour of high carbon lifestyles such as frequent flying has been purposefully crafted by the advertising industry and shows no signs of relenting – despite one of the hottest summers on record.

“Advertising agencies such as Ogilvy, VCCP, Dentsu, DDB Munchen need to consider their role in driving up emissions for airlines they work for such as British Airways, Easyjet, KLM and Lufthansa.

“We call on employees in those firms to refuse work from high carbon clients.”

The protest comes after a number of cities have officially banned adverts for products and services that use fossil fuels.

Sydney recently banned such advertising in public places following similar actions by Dutch cities Amsterdam and Haarlem.

Robbie Gillett, from Adfree Cities, said: “Advertising for airlines and airports is driving up demand for flights and trashing the climate.

“We urgently need to see the creation of viable, sustainable transport alternatives to flying that ensures job security for workers currently employed in aviation.

“In the meantime, a simple step that government, both local and national, can take is to prohibit advertising for polluting products – for the benefit of people’s health, air quality and the climate.”

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Germany has entered into a new gas deal with the United Arab Emirates as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Russian fuel amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. The Energy Security and Industry Accelerator Agreement was signed by dignitaries Sunday, the last day of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's two-day trip to three Persian Gulf nations with a focus on securing the European country's energy security.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cargo plane ends up in water at Montpellier airport

Montpellier airport in southern France is closed after a cargo plane left the runway and ended up with its nose and at least one engine dipping into the water.No casualties are reported.The Boeing 737 belonging to West Atlantic had flown south from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to Montpellier in the early hours of Saturday, arriving shortly before 3am. But according to French air accident investigators, the plane left the runway during the landing.The Bureau d’enquêtes et d’analyses (BEA) posted photographs showing the aircraft precariously at rest with the nose and forward fuselage in the lagoon at the southern end...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis

As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.In poorer eastern Europe, people are stocking up on firewood, while in wealthier Germany, the wait for an energy-saving heat pump can take half a year. And businesses don't know how much more they can cut back.“We can’t turn off the lights and make our guests sit in the dark,” said Richard Kovacs, business...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

King Charles pictured with red box for the first time

King Charles has been pictured with his red box for the first time.The image, taken last week, shows the King carrying out official government duties in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace.Red boxes contain papers from government ministers in the UK and the realms, as well as Commonwealth representatives.Documents are sent from the private secretary’s office to the King, wherever he is around the world, in a locked, red despatch box.These include papers which require a signature, briefing documents and information about forthcoming meetings.In the picture, Charles is sitting at a desk. Papers, one tied with a ribbon, are...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brussels Airlines#Outdoor Advertising#Advert#Business Industry#Linus Business#European#Street Market Subvertiser
The Independent

What is the Khalistan referendum, and why is India is so concerned about what’s happening in Canada?

The Modi government has issued its sharpest statement yet over what it calls “anti-India activities” originating from Canada, expressing its concern and disappointment over Ottawa’s apparent lack of action on the matter.It comes after thousands of Canadian Sikhs took part in an unofficial voting exercise earlier this week dubbed the “Khalistan referendum”, expressing their support for a separate Sikh nation-state to split away from New Delhi in northern India.While the Canadian authorities have defended this as an exercise in freedom of speech, the Indian foreign ministry has accused Canada of allowing extremists to carry out “deeply objectionable” and “politically-motivated exercises”...
WORLD
The Independent

Anchor discovered during offshore wind farm work may date from Roman times

An anchor discovered during survey works for an offshore wind farm could date from Roman times, an archaeologist has said.The 100kg (15 stone 10lbs) wrought iron anchor, which is more than two metres (6ft 6ins) long, was discovered during works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.It was first discovered in 2018 during marine seabed survey works prior to construction of the wind farm, around 25 miles off the coast of Suffolk.Brandon Mason, of Maritime Archaeology Ltd, spent hours monitoring the anchor on the seabed and was on board an offshore support vessel as the anchor was raised...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Labour pledges new ‘wealth fund’ to give taxpayers stake in green British industries

A Labour government would give taxpayers a stake in British industry with the creation of a national wealth fund that would invest billions of pounds in green businesses over the next decade, the party says.The money created would be ploughed back into local areas, Rachel Reeves will pledge in a speech to the Labour conference in Liverpool. As well as providing skilled jobs, she promised “wealth that will flow back into your community and onto your high street. Wealth that the British people will own a stake in”.Labour also accused the Conservatives of letting good jobs go overseas during...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Disney
Place
Sydney
Place
Rome, IT
The Independent

Chancellor hints more tax cuts are on the way

Kwasi Kwarteng claimed his tax cuts “favour people right across the income scale” amid accusations they mainly help the rich, and hinted more are on the way.The Chancellor and Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the biggest programme of tax cuts for 50 years, which he announced on Friday using more than £70 billion of increased borrowing.Analysis suggests the measures, which include abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, will see only the incomes of the wealthiest households grow while most people will be worse off.But Mr Kwarteng insisted he is “focused on tax cuts across the board”.When it...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Protesters clash with police outside Iranian embassy in London

Protesters have clashed with police outside the Iranian embassy in London as they call for an end to the Islamic Republic of Iran.Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the embassy in Princes Gate, Knightsbridge, London, on Sunday afternoon.It comes as protests in Iranian cities have spread across the world, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police.Angry protesters could be seen shouting and pushing against officers who had formed a line in front of the embassy.Crowds chanted “Death to the Islamic Republic” and waved Iran’s former national flag from before 1979.Footage shared...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Food bank interest surges with 250% increase in online searches: Labour analysis

Interest in food bank services has surged dramatically – with a 250% increase in online searches for “food banks near me” since March 2020, Labour Party analysis shows.Ahead of his conference party speech, shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth visited the Big Help community group in Liverpool, which provides wrap-around services with food, employment, and debt support.During his visit, Mr Ashworth revealed Labour’s analysis of Google trends data, which shows searches for “food bank near me” have increased by 250% compared with the first week of March 2020, immediately before the pandemic.The research also shows searches for “energy bill...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Gordon Brown ‘nearing completion’ on Labour’s review of UK’s future

A blueprint for the future of the UK being drawn up by former prime minister Gordon Brown will be both a “safer” and “more radical” alternative to Scottish independence, the Labour conference will be told.Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray will tell the gathering in Liverpool that Mr Brown’s proposals are “nearing completion”, with the document to be launched “in the coming months”It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked the former PM to head up a special commission to look at the future of the UK.It will set out both a safer and more radical offer for change than...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ed Sheeran backs scheme to secure future of grassroots music venues

Ed Sheeran has thrown his weight behind a scheme to help secure the long-term future of grassroots music venues around the UK, saying: “small, independent venues are so important to the music community”.The Own Our Venues campaign was launched by the charity Music Venue Trust (MVT) in June as part of a “radical” move to help the sector which is in crisis after the impact of pandemic lockdowns and has been further hit by spiralling energy costs.It is the first step in the group’s long-term plan to take control of the freeholds of music venue premises and bring them under...
MUSIC
The Independent

Labour pledges to use state-owned investment fund to ‘build British industry’

A Labour government would set up a state-owned investment fund so the British state could invest directly in productive projects and create a return for taxpayers, the shadow chancellor has said.Ahead of her speech at the Labour conference, Rachel Reeves set out the party’s mission to “build British industry”, investing in national projects from battery factories to renewable-ready ports.She will argue the policy is a “real plan for the climate”, a “real plan for growth” and a “real plan for levelling up”.The projects would be funded by a National Wealth Fund, with the party’s Green Prosperity Plan, which was announced...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pound falls to all-time low as Kwasi Kwarteng hints further tax cuts on way

The pound has slumped to its lowest level against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971, after the Chancellor hinted more tax cuts would follow those he announced last week.Sterling fell by more than 4% to just 1.0327 dollars in early Asia trade before it regained some ground to about 1.05 dollars early on Monday, when the euro also hit a fresh 20-year low amid recession and energy security fears.Kwasi Kwarteng has previously brushed off questions about the markets’ reaction to his mini-budget – which outlined the biggest programme of tax cuts for 50 years – after it was announced on...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Design plans for 100% electric ‘flying’ ferry unveiled

Design plans for a zero emission 100% electric “flying” ferry have been unveiled.The EF-24 Passenger vessel uses cutting-edge hydrofoil technology to lift the craft out of the water, enabling it to sail above the waves.Maritime design company Artemis Technologies has described it as a “game changer” for the global high-speed ferry market.Raising the hull above the water dramatically cuts drag, delivering estimated fuel cost savings of up to 85% compared to conventional diesel-powered ferries.Artemis’s eco-friendly eFoiler technology generates zero emissions when the ferry is sailing while also producing minimal wake and noise.Aside from the environmental and economic benefits, the company...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Climate protester sets himself on fire during Laver Cup match

A climate protestor set his arm on fire at Friday’s Laver Cup in London, making a stand against the use of private jets in Britain.Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was playing Diego Schwartzman of Argentina when the man broke onto the court wearing a t-shirt which read: “End UK Private Jets”.He then sat down, and engulfed himself in flames, before quickly being removed by security at the O2.Officials say the man has since been arrested.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Federer 'nervous' ahead of farewell doubles match at Laver CupRoger Federer in tears as he says goodbye to tennisEngland boss says there’s ‘not a lot more’ players can do about human rights in Qatar
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Italy’s far-right win election with clear majority, exit polls show

A right-wing alliance led by a party with neo-fascist roots has won a clear majority in Italy’s parliament, according to the first exit polls published after Sunday’s vote. State broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties led by the Brothers of Italy party, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties, won between 41 and 45 per cent – enough to guarantee control of both houses of Italy’s parliament.If the final result reflects the exit polls, it will send shockwaves throughout Italian and European politics.As a result, Ms Meloni will almost certainly become the first woman...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Police searching for men in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Euro 2020 final

Police want to trace four men in connection with disorder that took place during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Officers in London have released images of the men they want to speak to and have asked for the public’s help to identify them. Three are wanted in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Wembley Stadium on the day of the final, which saw England lose at the same venue. The other is wanted in connection with an assault on a member of the public at Trafalgar Square in central London on the same day.All incidents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-England star Neville due at conference as Labour sets out investment plan

A Labour government would create a state-owned investment fund to back projects which could generate wealth for the nation.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will use her speech at the party’s conference in Liverpool to set out the plan, which would begin with an initial £8.3 billion investment to fund green industries.Ms Reeves has the main speech at the gathering on Monday, but party leader Sir Keir Starmer will also appear at the conference alongside former England footballer Gary Neville.Ex-Manchester United defender Neville used a Daily Mirror interview to brand the tax cuts announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng “immoral” and “madness”.The Sky...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

859K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy