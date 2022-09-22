ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'We are out of the danger zone': British captives released by Russian-backed forces

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kpw8_0i5ppAeN00

Scores of captives, including five British men, were freed as part of a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine earlier today, 22 September.

Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill were among 10 other international captives and 205 Ukrainians set free.

Ukraine gave up gave up an ally of Vladimir Putin and 55 other prisoners.

Footage shows Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner on a flight to Saudi Arabia.

Mr Pinner said: “We’re now out of the danger zone and we’re on our way home to our families.”

