OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
The Independent

Olivia Cooke: Emily Carey reacts as actor takes over her House of the Dragon role

Former House of the Dragon star Emily Carey has given her verdict on Olivia Cooke‘s takeover of her role.After five episodes, Carey and Milly Alcock departed the series, with Cooke and Emma D’Arcy stepping in to play the adult versions of their characters, Queen Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.While viewers bemoaned the loss of the two stars, whose performances were hailed each week, the cast members have been busy hyping up the arrival of the two new actors.One such star was Carey herself, who gracefully shared a message about their performances hours before the new episode debuted...
The Independent

House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6

House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
The Independent

House of the Dragon showunner addresses whether Milly Alcock will ever return to the show

The House of the Dragon showrunner has sad news for fans who want to see Milly Alcock back on the show.Alcock played the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first five episode of HBO’s prequel spin-off series.Despite praise for Emma D’Arcy’s performance as the adult version of the character in episode six, which aired on Sunday (26 September), viewers had been lamenting the looming departure of Alcock since her debut.Considering 10 years passed in the show between episodes five and six, many fans are holding out hope for a flashback later this season, meaning they would be able to...
