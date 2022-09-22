Read full article on original website
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
Man Slammed for Returning Fiancée's Wedding Dress at Mom's Request
One Redditor said the fiancée should "call off the wedding," while others said she should "run."
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
Olivia Cooke: Emily Carey reacts as actor takes over her House of the Dragon role
Former House of the Dragon star Emily Carey has given her verdict on Olivia Cooke‘s takeover of her role.After five episodes, Carey and Milly Alcock departed the series, with Cooke and Emma D’Arcy stepping in to play the adult versions of their characters, Queen Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.While viewers bemoaned the loss of the two stars, whose performances were hailed each week, the cast members have been busy hyping up the arrival of the two new actors.One such star was Carey herself, who gracefully shared a message about their performances hours before the new episode debuted...
'Big Brother' Fans Enraged as They Allege Misogynist Remarks Harm Taylor
One 'Big Brother' fan questioned: "Am I the only one like pretty uncomfortable with how the Joseph, Monte Taylor love triangle is kind of being portrayed?"
House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6
House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
House of the Dragon showunner addresses whether Milly Alcock will ever return to the show
The House of the Dragon showrunner has sad news for fans who want to see Milly Alcock back on the show.Alcock played the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first five episode of HBO’s prequel spin-off series.Despite praise for Emma D’Arcy’s performance as the adult version of the character in episode six, which aired on Sunday (26 September), viewers had been lamenting the looming departure of Alcock since her debut.Considering 10 years passed in the show between episodes five and six, many fans are holding out hope for a flashback later this season, meaning they would be able to...
Bride Slammed for Lying About Child-Free Wedding to Stop One Kid Attending
According to the mom, the bride demanded the young girl still attend for the photos, so that the family didn't ask why she wasn't there.
Audacy's Alternalido playlist for September 18 ft. Marilina Bertoldi, La Gusana Ciega and Trueno
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds. This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world.
Louise Fletcher Dies Aged 88: Tributes Pour In for Oscar-Winning Actress
Tributes have poured in for Oscar-winning actor Louise Fletcher who has passed away at her home in France aged 88 after a career in movies and TV that spanned decades. Fletcher is perhaps best known for her role as Nurse Ratched in the 1975 movie One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest where she starred alongside Jack Nicholson.
'After My Divorce, An Unusual Activity Brought Me Back To Life'
Friends prescribed Tinder, as if one-night stands could be hot enough to steam out the stains from custody battles.
James Cameron Talks 'Avatar' Success Ahead of Rerelease and Sequel
"I said we cannot do the next one until we understand why the first one did so well," Director James Cameron said of the 2009 blockbuster, "Avatar."
