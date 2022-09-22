Apple’s AirPods pro 2nd gen’s noise cancelling is so impressive, I couldn’t hear myself type this review

The latest AirPods release from Apple is an update to its premium in-ear offering – the AirPods pro. This is the second-generation version (Apple’s not calling the new earbuds ‘AirPods pro 2’ as, not least, the earlier model will no longer be produced).

The new version offers extra features related to audio quality, noise-cancelling performance and, just as importantly, battery life. What the new earbuds don’t have is a strikingly different design or even extra colours to choose from. Even so, the benefits are significant, and come at the same price as the previous model (£249).

The updated processor promises something called “personalised spatial audio”, which even asks to take a look in your ear with the iPhone camera (so perhaps make sure you’ve washed before you do this).

How we tested

I tested the new AirPods pro in various environments, to check out the new adaptive transparency mode, which aims to ensure you can hear the outside world while reducing environmental noise that’s unpleasant to hear. Yes, that’s right, the AirPods pro are now meant to make real life sound better, too.

I listened at length, to check for comfort and to see how long the battery really did last. I also tested call quality (for the wearer and for the person at the other end of the line).

Apple AirPods pro 2nd gen

Design

Sound quality

Performance and battery life

The verdict: AirPods pro second generation