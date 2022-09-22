ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divorce Lawyer Urges Behati Prinsloo to Not Let 'Judgement' Ruin Marriage

By Emma Nolan
 3 days ago

A celebrity divorce lawyer recently urged Behati Prinsloo to hold her head high as the world scrutinizes her husband Adam Levine, who is at the center of a cheating scandal.

Five women have now claimed that the Maroon 5 frontman sent them inappropriate messages in the days after a 23-year-old Instagram model claimed she had a year-long affair with the musician, who is married to Victoria's Secret model Prinsloo, 34.

Levine, 34, has since responded to the allegation and said that he "crossed the line." Prinsloo has yet to comment publicly.

Nancy Chemtob, a celebrity matrimonial and family law attorney, has said that Prinsloo—who shares two children with Levine and another baby on the way—has several options regarding how to deal with the situation she finds herself in.

"Behati Prinsloo has many options, of which none are great since she has been embarrassed publicly by Adam Levine's indiscretions," Chemtob told Newsweek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnvM9_0i5poyfM00
Behati Prinsloo attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California and Adam Levine attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Levine, who is married to Prinsloo, is at the center of a cheating scandal. Getty Images

Chemtob said that due to our current media climate, the world is watching and anticipating the model's next move, but urged the public to remember that this is a pregnant woman with two young children.

"Let's remember that she has two young children and a third on the way," Chemtob said.

The attorney—who in her career has worked with the likes of Mary-Kate Olsen, Tory Burch and Bobby Flay—offered some advice for Prinsloo.

"My advice is to go to an excellent family therapist with Adam and in a safe place discuss the obvious choices," she stated.

The first choice suggested by Chemtob is for Levine and Prinsloo to "try and make their marriage better and stronger by honest communication and a promise that there are no more secrets and if there are, the marriage is over."

Chemtob's second option is for the couple to pursue a divorce, which she said: "sounds easier than it may be since there would then be a custody schedule with two, almost three, young children."

And lastly, Chemtob said that many marriages survive such turmoil and that Levine and Prinsloo may be able to bounce back and that the model should be free to make that decision without judgment.

"Believe it or not, in my business some marriages manage well when someone 'strays' so if that is not Behati's breaking point, smile for the cameras and don't let people's judgment of you ruin your marriage," she said.

Newsweek has reached out to Prinsloo's representative for comment.

Addressing the situation on Instagram this week, Levine admitted that he "crossed the line" but did not have an affair.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he wrote.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together," Levine said.

Comments / 13

Guest
3d ago

Can you imagine being so joyful finding out your pregnant again and posting it on line with the proud belly photo … then comes a jealous pissed off social media playboy type model that blasts she’s been seeing Adam for over a year in an affair behind Behati’s back. Then 4 more mistresses come out saying he’s been with them as well. Oh how that would break the heart of a young mom to be. He has a real conceited opinion of himself. She needs to get a lawyer asap and take him to the cleaners now. Kick him to the curb. But they have two other children so who knows.

Reply
9
Adrianna DeClaremont
3d ago

Trust issues will always be a factor, if they remain married.

Reply(1)
8
