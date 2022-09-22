ELOQUII Launches New Brand, Bridal by ELOQUII

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

ELOQUII, the experts in fashion and fit for sizes 14-28, today launched an entirely new brand, Bridal by ELOQUII. This exquisite new line offers the ultimate wedding wardrobe featuring breathtaking looks for the wedding day itself and every prenuptial celebration. The assortment includes elevated looks for major moments, from engagement parties, bachelorette celebrations, bridal showers, and rehearsal dinners to the big day, and beyond.

Bridal by ELOQUII features more than 50 fashion-forward styles with a superior fit and a wide range of versatile, stunning silhouettes that cater to every bride’s vision. All under $900, the collection takes a high-end approach without the steep price tag. Statement-making separates start at $49, dresses start at $89, and formal gowns start at $299. The color palette consists of dreamy shades of white and romantic pastels. A range of luxe fabrics include lace, tulle, satin and sequins.

A brand known for listening to its customers, ELOQUII has been getting requests for bridal since day one. Brides have already been coming to ELOQUII for their wedding looks, not only due to the lack of available options in the market but also because of the amazing fit, elevated designs, quality, attention to detail and accessible pricing that ELOQUII consistently delivers. To fill the white space in the bridal market and give ELOQUII customers more of what they are looking for, Bridal by ELOQUII finally gives brides sizes 14 and up a covetable wedding wardrobe at an attainable price.

In focus groups conducted with engaged-to-be-married customers, ELOQUII heard loud and clear that brides need an entire wedding wardrobe, not just a memorable look for the wedding day itself. Additionally, hundreds of customers have chosen to wear ELOQUII for their bridal celebrations, posting their photos on Instagram from engagements, rehearsal dinners, bachelorette parties, and of course, weddings. In the same focus groups, customers also shared the sentiment that it was difficult to find modern and statement-making plus size bridal options. This feedback, coupled with an extremely positive reception to the idea of a bridal line from ELOQUII, propelled the brand to make it official. Moreover, ELOQUII saw a flux of wedding-related searches in 2021, with “white dress” as one of the top on-site searches on ELOQUII.com, providing further evidence that the time was right for this new line.

“Our customers have been searching for white dresses on ELOQUII.com for years, with search results spiking right after the New Year. As we saw more customers wearing different ELOQUII styles for their wedding day, it became clear our customers wanted a bridal line and we knew that we could deliver in our signature way. They trust our incredible fit, sophisticated design, quality and expertise in dresses,” said Mariah Chase, CEO at ELOQUII. “Getting married is such a milestone in our customers’ lives, and we want to make sure we provide a breadth of styles for all of their wedding moments - from cutting edge fashion to the definitive ‘princess’ dress. There is a tremendous opportunity in bridal apparel and we are well positioned for this category expansion.”

“Bridal by ELOQUII is for the modern, fashion-loving, sophisticated bride who isn’t being serviced with accessible options in sizes 14-28. We have curated the ultimate wedding wardrobe at an accessible price, with expert fit and elevated silhouettes,” said Yesenia Torres, Creative Director at ELOQUII. “The collection features exquisite dresses and looks for every occasion related to the wedding, from the bridal shower and bachelorette party, to the big day. Every look was thoughtfully designed to suit every bride’s taste, including extravagant statement gowns, stunning slip dresses, chic jumpsuits, decadently soft silk ensembles, and voluminous sleeves for timeless looks. We incorporated fresh and airy hues, delicate patterns, and luxurious fabrics that make ethereal statements.”

After the initial launch, ELOQUII plans to introduce seasonal bridal collections. The inaugural Bridal by ELOQUII collection will be celebrated with a launch event during Bridal Fashion Week in October, along with unveiling new styles from the upcoming Fall/Winter collection.

