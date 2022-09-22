Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Old Central High School To Become Apartment Complex With Historical Elements
DULUTH, Minn. — The Historic Old Central High School of Duluth is under restoration and the once classrooms will become into 122 apartment units. The building was originally built in the 1890’s and has since undergone multiple renovations. Now for the first time, it will be an apartment...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
cbs3duluth.com
New meat-cutting facility opens at Northland corrections center
SAGINAW, MN -- Friday, the Northeast Regional Correctional Center (NERCC) opened a brand new meat-cutting facility for residents to learn new skills. NERCC is a correctional facility that gives men with a criminal history a chance to learn skills they can use upon release. The meat-cutting program is one example.
Loop Road Closed At Highway 61 North Of Duluth Until Mid October
That ongoing bridge replacement project up the North Shore has resulted in a temporary road closure to allow for the necessary road alignment. Loop Road - also known as Silver Creek Township Road 613 - has been closed at its connection to Highway 61. As mentioned, the closure will allow for the eventual road realignment that's tied to the Silver Creek Bridge that's located to the north of Two Harbors.
boreal.org
2-year-old visits her 45th U.S. National Park during trip to Minnesota
DULUTH, MN -- She may only be 2-years-old, but this little girl has already seen more of U.S. than many of us. It all started with a hike at Pikes National Forest in Colorado when Journey Castillo was only a few weeks old. Since then, her parents Eric and Valerie,...
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
WDIO-TV
Duluth to be lit in shades of teal for ovarian cancer awareness
It’s almost time to Light Duluth Teal! And the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is adding splashes of teal to Canal Park. Kris Greer, MOCA’s board chair and ovarian cancer survivor herself, spent time tying teal ribbons on the carriages that take people on horse-drawn rides. Several Duluth area...
WDIO-TV
Frosty Ridge celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days
Saturday and Sunday, Frosty Ridge Alpacas is hoping the people of the Northland will join them for National Alpaca Farm Days. It’s just two miles west of Midway Road in Duluth you can experience the fun, fleece, and fun for yourself from September 24th and 25th. Loni Blumerich and...
WDIO-TV
Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center celebrate their 20th Anniversary
Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is celebrating 20 years, and honoring the memory of the beloved veteran. The center is holding a three day weekend of events ranging from weapon displays, to a puppy parade. On Friday, visitors were able to tour the museum for half price admission, and...
WDIO-TV
MOCA lights Duluth teal at the DECC
Saturday marked an evening for survivors of ovarian cancer and their loved ones. Light Duluth Teal took over the Harborside Ballroom at the DECC. This fundraiser helps the Minnesota ovarian cancer alliance, also known as MOCA, in their mission. They support survivors, and provide funding for critical research for better...
WDIO-TV
Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC
A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
boreal.org
Prepare for freezing temperatures
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 24, 2022. After a windy Sunday, temperatures will cool eventually giving freezing conditions to large portions of the Northland Tuesday morning. Use the rest of the weekend to prepare for winter before it arrives.
WDIO-TV
The Duluth Branch of the NAACP held its second annual Decriminalize Color Rally
In Duluth, the Clayton, Jackson, McGhie Memorial was the center of a rally for the NAACP. The Duluth branch of the NAACP( https://duluthnaacp.org/) held its 2nd annual Decriminalize Color Rally. The focus of the annual event is on breaking down systemic racial inequities within the criminal justice system. “We have...
Take A Trip To See Where Elvis Stayed & Played While In Duluth
With the new Elvis movie streaming, I decided to see what it was like when Elvis Presley was in Duluth, Minnesota back in the 70s. The movie which you can find on HBO Max or Amazon Prime is about the rise to fame of the rock n' roll king himself, Elvis. I saw the movie and though Austin Butler did an outstanding job as "The King". Tom Hanks also did well as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Check out the trailer below:
FOX 21 Online
Corrections Center Opens New Meat Processing Facility
SAGINAW, Minn. — On Friday, the Northeast Regional Corrections Center, or NERCC, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its brand new meat processing facility, which will serve as trade work for inmates. NERCC is Minnesota’s only correctional work farm. Meaning those onsite are required to perform daily work...
Road Trip? Haunted Attraction One Hour From Duluth Brings Big Scares
Are you in the mood for a fun little road trip? I have the perfect spooky spot for you to head to if you want to get out of town in October and celebrate all things scary. It's a haunted attraction I've heard a lot about!. There are, of course,...
WDIO-TV
Proctor students complete first ALICE drill
Holding signs that said “This is a Drill,” 1300 students in Proctor walked out of their buildings on Thursday afternoon. They walked to their rally point a few blocks away. It was their first ALICE drill of the year. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. Principal...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Cloquet Holds Off Duluth East, Hermantown Handles Denfeld, Northwestern Stays Unbeaten
DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet football team would pick up their 3rd win of the season on Friday, defeating Duluth East 14 to 8. In other football action, Hermantown would improve to 2-2 after topping Duluth Denfeld 54 to 13. And in Wisconsin, Northwestern stays unbeaten with a 50 to 0...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Sept. 23, 2022
Rangers love to ride, and this weekend the Run-a-Muck ATV Club is having its second annual Fall Fest. Bring your four-wheelers to Pengilly on Saturday morning for games, music, a raffle, and of course an ATV ride. Proceeds will support building trails to connect Iron Range communities. Across the Range...
