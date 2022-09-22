ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

cbs3duluth.com

New meat-cutting facility opens at Northland corrections center

SAGINAW, MN -- Friday, the Northeast Regional Correctional Center (NERCC) opened a brand new meat-cutting facility for residents to learn new skills. NERCC is a correctional facility that gives men with a criminal history a chance to learn skills they can use upon release. The meat-cutting program is one example.
SAGINAW, MN
MIX 108

Loop Road Closed At Highway 61 North Of Duluth Until Mid October

That ongoing bridge replacement project up the North Shore has resulted in a temporary road closure to allow for the necessary road alignment. Loop Road - also known as Silver Creek Township Road 613 - has been closed at its connection to Highway 61. As mentioned, the closure will allow for the eventual road realignment that's tied to the Silver Creek Bridge that's located to the north of Two Harbors.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Oregon State
Duluth, MN
Education
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
KOOL 101.7

Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road

Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth to be lit in shades of teal for ovarian cancer awareness

It’s almost time to Light Duluth Teal! And the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is adding splashes of teal to Canal Park. Kris Greer, MOCA’s board chair and ovarian cancer survivor herself, spent time tying teal ribbons on the carriages that take people on horse-drawn rides. Several Duluth area...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Frosty Ridge celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days

Saturday and Sunday, Frosty Ridge Alpacas is hoping the people of the Northland will join them for National Alpaca Farm Days. It’s just two miles west of Midway Road in Duluth you can experience the fun, fleece, and fun for yourself from September 24th and 25th. Loni Blumerich and...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

MOCA lights Duluth teal at the DECC

Saturday marked an evening for survivors of ovarian cancer and their loved ones. Light Duluth Teal took over the Harborside Ballroom at the DECC. This fundraiser helps the Minnesota ovarian cancer alliance, also known as MOCA, in their mission. They support survivors, and provide funding for critical research for better...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC

A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Prepare for freezing temperatures

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 24, 2022. After a windy Sunday, temperatures will cool eventually giving freezing conditions to large portions of the Northland Tuesday morning. Use the rest of the weekend to prepare for winter before it arrives.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Take A Trip To See Where Elvis Stayed & Played While In Duluth

With the new Elvis movie streaming, I decided to see what it was like when Elvis Presley was in Duluth, Minnesota back in the 70s. The movie which you can find on HBO Max or Amazon Prime is about the rise to fame of the rock n' roll king himself, Elvis. I saw the movie and though Austin Butler did an outstanding job as "The King". Tom Hanks also did well as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Check out the trailer below:
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Corrections Center Opens New Meat Processing Facility

SAGINAW, Minn. — On Friday, the Northeast Regional Corrections Center, or NERCC, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its brand new meat processing facility, which will serve as trade work for inmates. NERCC is Minnesota’s only correctional work farm. Meaning those onsite are required to perform daily work...
SAGINAW, MN
WDIO-TV

Proctor students complete first ALICE drill

Holding signs that said “This is a Drill,” 1300 students in Proctor walked out of their buildings on Thursday afternoon. They walked to their rally point a few blocks away. It was their first ALICE drill of the year. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. Principal...
PROCTOR, MN
WDIO-TV

Around Town – Sept. 23, 2022

Rangers love to ride, and this weekend the Run-a-Muck ATV Club is having its second annual Fall Fest. Bring your four-wheelers to Pengilly on Saturday morning for games, music, a raffle, and of course an ATV ride. Proceeds will support building trails to connect Iron Range communities. Across the Range...
PENGILLY, MN

