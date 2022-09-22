ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Pirates reliever booed mercilessly after coming nowhere near strike zone in Aaron Judge's final AB

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlCGL_0i5pmiiY00

Aaron Judge seemingly had a microscopic chance of coming up to bat for the Yankees in the bottom of the eighth inning on Wednesday night, his night at the plate seemingly done with the Yanks holding a 6-2 lead and Judge due up eighth in the inning.

But that was before the Bombers staged an eight-run rally that included Judge getting one more chance to hit No. 61, as the anticipation for another Judge at-bat was apparent within the Bronx crowd, which cheered on every hit and walk like it was a playoff rally, and not one against a lowly Pirates team with the game well in hand.

But the excitement was short lived, as Judge was walked on four pitches by Pirates reliever Eric Stout, who didn’t throw a single pitch near the strike zone, leading to a deafening chorus of boos from the Yankee Stadium crowd, with much of it filing for the exits immediately afterward.

Judge will resume his chase for history on Thursday night against the Red Sox, and loud boos can be expected if Boston pitching doesn’t come right at the Yankee slugger.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Bronx, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees announcer 'didn’t feel right about' calling game on Apple TV+

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Stout
Person
Aaron Judge
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
Fox News

Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge

Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strike Zone#Pirates#Boos#Baseball#Ab#Yankees#Bombers#The Red Sox#Social Media Twitter#Audacy
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live on September 25

On September 25 at 7:08 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy