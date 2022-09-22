Pirates reliever booed mercilessly after coming nowhere near strike zone in Aaron Judge's final AB

Aaron Judge seemingly had a microscopic chance of coming up to bat for the Yankees in the bottom of the eighth inning on Wednesday night, his night at the plate seemingly done with the Yanks holding a 6-2 lead and Judge due up eighth in the inning.

But that was before the Bombers staged an eight-run rally that included Judge getting one more chance to hit No. 61, as the anticipation for another Judge at-bat was apparent within the Bronx crowd, which cheered on every hit and walk like it was a playoff rally, and not one against a lowly Pirates team with the game well in hand.

But the excitement was short lived, as Judge was walked on four pitches by Pirates reliever Eric Stout, who didn’t throw a single pitch near the strike zone, leading to a deafening chorus of boos from the Yankee Stadium crowd, with much of it filing for the exits immediately afterward.

Judge will resume his chase for history on Thursday night against the Red Sox, and loud boos can be expected if Boston pitching doesn’t come right at the Yankee slugger.

