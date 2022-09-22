Read full article on original website
KEYC
Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist. This week’s Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs. You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
mprnews.org
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa
GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
KEYC
The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato West was one of at least...
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic Health System to spend nearly $15 million improving Albert Lea campus
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System held a ceremonial wall-breaking Thursday to celebrate a $14.9 million enhancement and modernization project at its Albert Lea campus. "This project has been years in the making, and I'm thrilled to see our vision become reality," says Dr. Robert Albright, regional...
KEYC
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
PHOTOS: House with extra apartment for sale in Cannon Falls
Perfect starter home or investment property sitting in the heart of Cannon Falls. Located within walking distance to multiple shops, breweries and the Cannon Falls Winery. This home offers enough space for a large family or someone looking to offset their mortgage by renting out the basement. The lower level is currently rented out. It has one bedroom, one bath, a kitchen, family room and a hobby room.
Nightmare traffic near Renaissance Festival causes headache for businesses
Minnesota Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2. Photo by Christine Schuster. Louisville Township supervisor Bob Pieper said Saturdays are busy this time of year for his furniture refinishing business on Old Brick Yard Road. But, on Saturday, it took one customer four hours...
Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian
LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian. The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and...
Without hydrants, eight fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee
A fire in the 13000 block of Steve Drive in Louisville Township on Thursday, Sept 22. Courtesy of Nick Moritz. Firefighters from across the southwest metro were sent to a pole building fire near Shakopee on Thursday evening. According to the Shakopee Fire Department, the flames were reported around 7:20...
Sound of shots, mass panic at Richfield football game streamed live on YouTube
Gunshots during a high school varsity football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy sent players, coaches and fans running on Friday night. Few details have been released as of this writing, but at least two gunshots can be heard on the Richfield High School livestream of the game on YouTube. The school has removed the video from YouTube, but the moment has been shared on social media.
fox9.com
Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening
(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
Southern Minnesota News
A woman died Wednesday in a house fire in Waseca. The Waseca County Fire Department was dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a structure fire with a person potentially still inside the residence on the 500 block of 9th Ave NW. Waseca police officers arrived on the scene first, but...
Southern Minnesota News
2 men seriously injured in rollover that caused power outage
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two men were seriously injured in a crash Monday that caused a power outage in areas of Mankato. A car was westbound on Augusta Ave when it lost control on a curve and hit a guidewire on a power pole around 2:30 p.m. Mankato police say speed was a factor in the crash.
Woman dies after becoming trapped in Waseca house fire
A woman died after becoming trapped in a house fire in Waseca on Wednesday. Waseca Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported house fire on the 500 block of 9th Avenue Northwest just before 6:30 p.m. One person was reported to still be inside the house, according to authorities.
