Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fourth annual Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park Saturday. Crews were out and about Friday evening getting everything prepared for the big day. “Just another time to celebrate not only life but diversity, culture, kind of marrying all of those together, but...
WDBJ7.com
First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time ever, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebration. The expo will feature dresses, catering,...
WDBJ7.com
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
wfxrtv.com
Salem ghost walk returns this spooky season
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all the spooky season enthusiasts, The Salem Museum’s 24th Annual Ghost Walk is returning!. Visitors from the land of the living will walk just over half a mile on a tour of East Hill Cemetery as “ghosts” tell stories of historical characters. Stories include Revolutionary War hero Andrew Lewis, the proprietors of the Lake Spring resort, the founding of Salem, and the history of the Carver School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
“Change for Change” Caring Meters make a difference in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Loose change is helping make a difference in Central Virginia. There are ten green “Change for Change” caring meters spread out in different areas across Lynchburg. They look like they’re for parking, but they’re not. The change put in them is donated to local non-profits. There’s even a QR code for people who don’t have change.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Jeter Farms Fall Festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeter Farms will host its Fall Festival this weekend. Ned Jeter stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it.
WSLS
41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. – Still looking for weekend plans? Well, the 41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this weekend and event leaders say it’s going to be bigger than ever. This Saturday (Sept. 24) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden,...
WSLS
In Your Town: Exploring all that Southside has to offer
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – We are back In Your Town sight-seeing in Southside this Friday. It’s fair time in Henry Co., back for its second year. The fun began Wednesday night with all the rides, food, and games that make fairs, fairs. But it’s the concerts and special...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke family worries about her family in Puerto Rico
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Fiona has affected many people and here in our hometowns, families are worried for their loved ones in the Caribbean. Five years after Hurricane Maria left devastation in Puerto Rico, now Hurricane Fiona has left them without electricity and water. Karyna Nevarez was born and...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia
If Roanoke isn’t on your travel radar on your trip to Virginia, you’re missing out. As a hidden gem nestled on the shores of its namesake Roanoke River, there’s no shortage of things to do in Roanoke, VA. This beautiful city of Roanoke sits pretty between the...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox community gathers to help ‘Gabe’ at Moose Lodge
A benefit for Gabriel Prue, a seventh-grade Appomattox Middle School student who suffered a brain injury four months ago in an outdoor accident, was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Appomattox Moose Lodge. On May 21, Gabriel “Gabe” Prue, 12, was in a field with his dad, Brian. It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Little robot makes big impact at River’s Edge
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I remember the days, there’s three of us here at River’s Edge Park that’s stationed here full time, and we’d be out here all day just painting one football field,” said Will Cole, grounds manager at River’s Edge Park.
wfxrtv.com
48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko’s 16th...
WSET
Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
chathamstartribune.com
Emerging tick borne disease is killing cattle
Local veterinarian Paul Erwin said the phones “started blowing up in August,” with calls about an emerging cattle disease, theileria. Erwin said the Chatham Veterinary Clinic treated three cows and they still died, and he estimates there have been 20-30 confirmed cases of the protozoan disease in the county.
wfxrtv.com
Dealing with Dollars: Eight practical tips to save on the cost of groceries
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Inflation is taking a big bite out of budgets when it comes to grocery shopping and people are looking for ways to save a few bucks while at the store. Maynard Keller, a local financial planner and father of five, has eight tips to help families save money when it comes to groceries.
WSLS
Salem fire displaces four people
SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
Are you the winner? There’s an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket somewhere in Virginia
There is a $1 million ticket floating around somewhere in the state after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
WSLS
Tracking Ian: Florida landfall next week; impacts likely to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Update - Sunday 5 p.m. Ian remains a tropical storm with winds of 45 mph. But it is expected to strengthen tonight into tomorrow, likely becoming a hurricane on Monday. Ian is expected to bring significant wind and storm surge to western Cuba, then head into...
Comments / 0