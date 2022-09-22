Read full article on original website
Galion Inquirer
Football: Galion throttles Shelby for big win
GALION — Galion picked up a huge Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference win behind a big first half over Shelby. The Tigers were able to overcome the Whippets for a 34-27 victory. “Hats off to Shelby, they’re a good football team,” Galion head coach Matt Dick said following the win. “We got them on maybe an off night, maybe we executed just a little better. Give them credit as well, anytime you beat them it is a good win.”
Galion Inquirer
Firelands FCU supports local Junior Fair Livestock sales with $31,500 donation
BELLEVUE, OH- Each year, Firelands Federal Credit Union (Firelands FCU) attends local Junior Fair Livestock sales to help support the children and young adults in the communities we serve. This fair season, Firelands FCU donated a total amount of $31,500 towards 43 large livestock projects, including two grand champions and...
Galion Inquirer
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event September 27
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Tuesday, September 27. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
Galion Inquirer
UPCOMING CRAWFORD PARK EVENTS
Saturday, September 24 9am-12pm Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598. The Crawford Park District is looking for volunteers to help remove trash from the Sandusky River. All volunteers are welcome, but if you register prior to the event, you’ll receive a free T-shirt and snack bag! Please dress to be in the stream with closed-toe footwear; sunscreen and bug spray suggested. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Sandusky Headwaters Nature Preserve is located at 2400 SR 598, 3 miles north of US Route 30. To register go to sanduskyriver.org and follow the registration link. For questions about the event, contact Jacob Boehler at 419-448-2054. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Galion Inquirer
Crestline man found deceased
CRESTLINE — Since this update, Crestline Police have been able to notify the family of the Crestline man, according to an update on their Facebook page. Officers were dispatched to 705 High Street in Crestline, Ohio 44827 in reference to doing a well being check on the occupant of that home. Upon Arrival, Officers checked the home and found a deceased male laying inside, and it appears as if this individual had been deceased for a lengthy period of time.
Galion Inquirer
Construction report in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY- – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Crawford County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 resurfacing – U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound, from SR 602 to just east of SR 61, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project.
Galion Inquirer
Crawford Co. mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales online only
CRAWFORD COUNTY- Beginning in October of this year, ALL mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales will be online. Sales will remain on Fridays at 11:00 a.m. and posted to the auction website as Order of Sales are received from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court. This is based on mandates by the...
