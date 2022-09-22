Saturday, September 24 9am-12pm Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598. The Crawford Park District is looking for volunteers to help remove trash from the Sandusky River. All volunteers are welcome, but if you register prior to the event, you’ll receive a free T-shirt and snack bag! Please dress to be in the stream with closed-toe footwear; sunscreen and bug spray suggested. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Sandusky Headwaters Nature Preserve is located at 2400 SR 598, 3 miles north of US Route 30. To register go to sanduskyriver.org and follow the registration link. For questions about the event, contact Jacob Boehler at 419-448-2054. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO