Anderson County, TN

wvlt.tv

Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city. Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Sideline Wrap-up: Central vs. Clinton

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Central vs. Clinton. The Purple Pounders make the long bus ride north to Anderson County. Central loses at Clinton , 51-21. The Pounders are now 3-3 on the season.
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Family sticks together at Anderson Co. High School

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WATE) – A family that plays together stays together. The Martinez family has a footprint on the Anderson County School System. Holli Martinez is the cheerleading head coach and mom to two excelling athletes. Walker, senior quarterback, and Willow, co cheer captain cheerleader, have been on the field alongside their mom for every high school game.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Car crashes into portable buildings near Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crashed into portable buildings on Clinton Highway Sunday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire responded to Clinton Highway near West Emory Road after receiving a call about a car accident at 1:30 p.m. When the crews arrived, they reported that two cars were in an accident at the scene.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
waewradio.com

Get the Cumberland County TN EMA App Free!

September is “National Preparedness Month”and to help you get ready for emergencies and disasters, Travis R. Cole, Director of the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, is urging everyone to get the new Cumberland County TN EMA app. It’s a FREE download and has a wide array of functions to include weather information/alerts, TDOT road conditions, school closings, power outages, links to preparedness information, and much more. Tell your friends about the new Cumberland County TN EMA app and get it today! For more information visit the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page!
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call near the corner of Bruhin Road and Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY

A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
CROSSVILLE, TN

