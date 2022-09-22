Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city. Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th...
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Central vs. Clinton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Central vs. Clinton. The Purple Pounders make the long bus ride north to Anderson County. Central loses at Clinton , 51-21. The Pounders are now 3-3 on the season.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
WATE
Family sticks together at Anderson Co. High School
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WATE) – A family that plays together stays together. The Martinez family has a footprint on the Anderson County School System. Holli Martinez is the cheerleading head coach and mom to two excelling athletes. Walker, senior quarterback, and Willow, co cheer captain cheerleader, have been on the field alongside their mom for every high school game.
5starpreps.com
BIG ROUNDUP: Anderson County rallies for OT win over Elizabethton, Carter survives wild finish with Karns, Kingston stuns Campbell County 41-40
We can’t get to all the games on Friday nights. But we can still track down info on the big ones we missed. And wins by Farragut, Bearden, Maryville, Central, Oneida, Heritage, Sevier County and Grace Christian.
WATE
Car crashes into portable buildings near Clinton Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crashed into portable buildings on Clinton Highway Sunday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire responded to Clinton Highway near West Emory Road after receiving a call about a car accident at 1:30 p.m. When the crews arrived, they reported that two cars were in an accident at the scene.
First annual ‘Jody Bowl’ tailgate held to honor Vols fan who died from a rare blood disease
Family and friends remember Jody Slimp, a major Tennessee Vols fan who diesd from a rare blood disease, by starting an annual Tailgate in his memory.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE’S FIRST RADIO STATION TURNS 70, LISTEN TO THIS RECORDING OF 25TH ANNIVERSARY
In honor of local radio station WAEW-1330-AM 70th anniversary and in remembrance of local weatherman Steve Norris, here is a recording of the full days broadcast of WAEW-AM/FM live 25th-anniversary celebration September 5th, 1977. WAEW-AM signed on the air as Crossville’s first radio station in 1952 under the ownership of...
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures ahead of planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have voiced concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement had a meeting Wednesday to talk about […]
waewradio.com
Get the Cumberland County TN EMA App Free!
September is “National Preparedness Month”and to help you get ready for emergencies and disasters, Travis R. Cole, Director of the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, is urging everyone to get the new Cumberland County TN EMA app. It’s a FREE download and has a wide array of functions to include weather information/alerts, TDOT road conditions, school closings, power outages, links to preparedness information, and much more. Tell your friends about the new Cumberland County TN EMA app and get it today! For more information visit the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page!
WATE
Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
wvlt.tv
Fentanyl, guns, money seized from Morristown home
University of Tennessee student tour guides teach a history lesson with campus landmarks.
Law enforcement warns of dangers of ‘The Dragon’
The Blount County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to drivers that there will be more deputies patrolling the 11-mile stretch known as 'the Dragon' this fall.
KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call near the corner of Bruhin Road and Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.
Lenoir City Downtown Street Festival to include antique cars, live music and food
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — On Saturday, locals and visitors will have a chance to enjoy downtown Lenoir City in a unique way. From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. people will be able to stop by the Downtown Street Festival. The event will include an antique car show, with people...
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
Two injured in car accident on Washington Pike
Two people were injured following a serious car accident on Washington Pike according to Rural Metro. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
crossvillenews1st.com
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
