Event Roundup: What to Look Forward to This Weekend

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Happy Friday! It's the first official weekend of fall and, although it may not *feel* like fall, there's plenty of fall fun happening around town. Here are some highlights:
High tea with Pratham Houston

Netflix star Aparna Shewakramani, who grew up in Bellaire and appeared on the reality television show Indian Matchmaking (season one and two), shared her education journey, from public schools in Bellaire to Rice University and Vanderbilt Law School, during high tea at the Junior League of Houston. Pratham Houston, a nonprofit organization focused on education in India, organized the event to highlight the importance of youth education, especially for young women, who in India often face significant barriers to graduating from high school. In addition to Shewakramani, Nina Verma Magon, a luxury designer in Houston, shared her path to becoming an interior designer after finishing a postgraduate degree from The Art Institute of Houston. Nearly 200 people attended the event, emceed by Fox 26 reporter Rashi Vats. Pictured are (from left): Sippi Khurana, Asha Dhume, Pratham Houston chapter president Annu Rao Naik, Nina Verma Magon, Aparna Shewakramani, Mili Shah, Aarti Pandya, Yamuna Srinidhi, and Rashi Vats.
A celebration in Aspen

Memorial Hermann president and chief executive officer Dr. David Callender and Tonya Callender (pictured, from left) joined supporters of the Memorial Hermann Foundation and celebrated at this year’s two-day summertime Aspen Celebration. Anne Neeson, Foundation chief executive officer, shared the good news that Memorial Hermann Life Flight received a $5 million gift from the John M. O’Quinn Foundation which launches a major campaign to purchase new helicopters. Dr. Michelle McNutt and Tom Flanagan addressed the crowd with a few humorous anecdotes of working alongside Life Flight’s colorful creator, Dr. Red Duke, for many years. The event was chaired by Melissa Juneau, Leticia Trauber, and Hallie Vanderhider. Guests enjoyed signature cocktails appropriately named “Aviator” and “Red Duke,” while enjoying the evening reception at Hotel Jerome.
