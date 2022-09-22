Netflix star Aparna Shewakramani, who grew up in Bellaire and appeared on the reality television show Indian Matchmaking (season one and two), shared her education journey, from public schools in Bellaire to Rice University and Vanderbilt Law School, during high tea at the Junior League of Houston. Pratham Houston, a nonprofit organization focused on education in India, organized the event to highlight the importance of youth education, especially for young women, who in India often face significant barriers to graduating from high school. In addition to Shewakramani, Nina Verma Magon, a luxury designer in Houston, shared her path to becoming an interior designer after finishing a postgraduate degree from The Art Institute of Houston. Nearly 200 people attended the event, emceed by Fox 26 reporter Rashi Vats. Pictured are (from left): Sippi Khurana, Asha Dhume, Pratham Houston chapter president Annu Rao Naik, Nina Verma Magon, Aparna Shewakramani, Mili Shah, Aarti Pandya, Yamuna Srinidhi, and Rashi Vats.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO