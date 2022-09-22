Read full article on original website
Salesforce Co-CEO reiterates support of employees seeking equal abortion care access
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the largest employers in central Indiana said earlier this year it would support workers who are worried about access to abortion, up to arranging for them to relocate. In a Thursday interview with CNN anchor Poppy Harlow, Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff cited the company's stance...
Indiana abortion providers renew pledge to fight for care access after state files appeal
INDIANAPOLIS — Some state leaders are fighting back Friday after a preliminary injunction was granted by an Indiana judge, allowing abortion care to resume in the Hoosier State. The state has filed an appeal, seeking a stay of Thursday's order as they ask Indiana's highest court to take up...
Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. (NOTE: The video in the player above details the procession route for Officer...
Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling
INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
State lawmakers meeting Tuesday to learn more about benefits of cannabis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana could be one step closer to making marijuana legal in the Hoosier state, following a new study that happened over the summer. That study will be presented Tuesday to state lawmakers by a Public Health Summer Study Committee at the Indiana Statehouse beginning at noon. The committee has been looking into the potential health benefits, decriminalization and consequences of Delta-8, Delta-9 and other THC products over the last few months.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
Junior Achievement hosts hands-on job fair for students
INDIANAPOLIS — By the time today's middle school students graduate from college, Indiana will have more than 1 million job openings, according to Junior Achievement of Central Indiana. That's why organizers are preparing students for the workforce now. Junior Achievement of Central Indiana presented by the Eli Lilly Foundation...
Pat Sullivan: Fall lawn and landscape maintenance
INDIANAPOLIS — The window is closing for fall lawn seeding, but that doesn't mean you are done with yard care until next spring. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden ran through a fall lawn and landscape to-do list on 13Sunrise, and fertilizing your lawn is at the top.
WTHR to host a Streaming TV marketing seminar for local businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — On October 4, 2022, Indianapolis businesses are encouraged to join WTHR at the Indiana History Center in Indianapolis for a free marketing seminar about how to market their business on streaming television (OTT). This seminar will teach businesses the basic terminology of the streaming ecosystem, how to choose the right streaming advertising partner, keys to measuring success and much more.
