Indiana State

WTHR

Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling

INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
WTHR

State lawmakers meeting Tuesday to learn more about benefits of cannabis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana could be one step closer to making marijuana legal in the Hoosier state, following a new study that happened over the summer. That study will be presented Tuesday to state lawmakers by a Public Health Summer Study Committee at the Indiana Statehouse beginning at noon. The committee has been looking into the potential health benefits, decriminalization and consequences of Delta-8, Delta-9 and other THC products over the last few months.
WTHR

Junior Achievement hosts hands-on job fair for students

INDIANAPOLIS — By the time today's middle school students graduate from college, Indiana will have more than 1 million job openings, according to Junior Achievement of Central Indiana. That's why organizers are preparing students for the workforce now. Junior Achievement of Central Indiana presented by the Eli Lilly Foundation...
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Fall lawn and landscape maintenance

INDIANAPOLIS — The window is closing for fall lawn seeding, but that doesn't mean you are done with yard care until next spring. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden ran through a fall lawn and landscape to-do list on 13Sunrise, and fertilizing your lawn is at the top.
WTHR

WTHR to host a Streaming TV marketing seminar for local businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — On October 4, 2022, Indianapolis businesses are encouraged to join WTHR at the Indiana History Center in Indianapolis for a free marketing seminar about how to market their business on streaming television (OTT). This seminar will teach businesses the basic terminology of the streaming ecosystem, how to choose the right streaming advertising partner, keys to measuring success and much more.
WTHR

WTHR

