kvrr.com
Apartment Fire Fueled By Gusty Wind Displaces People in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Most tenants of a 52-unit apartment in south Fargo were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. The fire, at The West Winds Apartments on 42nd Street South, south of 32nd Avenue, broke out at about 3 o’clock. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the first...
valleynewslive.com
Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. According to a reporter on scene, at least 6 apartment units were heavily damaged. Residents have been evacuated and...
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
kvrr.com
Fargo Elim is ready to welcome people back home following fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In January 2020 a fire devastated Elim Rehab Center on University Drive in Fargo. Now, Fargo Elim is ready to welcome people back home. “It’s a new day and we are ready to open our doors and say ‘Welcome home,'” Fargo Elim Administrator Renee Muhonen said.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Rural school bus enters Maple River, leaving four non-seriously injured
(Leonard, ND) -- Three students are hospitalized following a school bus crash outside of Leonard. Cass County Sheriff's Office officials say the school bus was taking seven students from the Enderlin Area School District home around 4:11 p.m when it left the roadway while traveling eastbound on 50th st SE. The bus passed through a guardrail, into a ditch and over an embankment, and landed in the Maple River.
valleynewslive.com
Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street. Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle. The car has...
valleynewslive.com
WATCH: Fargo neighborhood shocked after car crashes through woman’s backyard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a crucial part of Linda Hamann’s home, the serenity of her backyard and gardens. It’s as she describes it, her sanctuary, a place to unwind and relax. However, all of that was stripped away when a speeding car spun out and crashed through her fence into her backyard.
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help identifying those responsible for distributing racist materials throughout a West Fargo neighborhood. Driveways, sidewalks and yards were littered with hundreds of small bags were throughout The Wilds, in the south side of town, containing a postcard...
kvrr.com
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after being hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was killed after being hit by a train in downtown Fargo. The Fargo Police Department says at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, officers responded to the train tracks in the 400 block of Broadway North after receiving a call from BNSF about a potential train versus pedestrian incident.
valleynewslive.com
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
valleynewslive.com
Fundraiser being held for Cayler Ellingson near New Rockford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The small-town communities near McHenry, ND, continue to rally with support and love for the grieving family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. An autocross is being held today on County Rd 9 just west of New Rockford. The Ellingson family has been an active family...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fargo (ND)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Fargo, ND?. Fargo, North Dakota, United States, is a historic city that no one should miss visiting. Fargo is the seat of Cass County in North Dakota. Fargo is the most populated in North Dakota, having a population...
K-9 search leads to $36K fentanyl seizure during traffic stop
Over 300 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $36,000 was seized during a traffic stop near Wadena, Minnesota on Tuesday. John Gordon, 32, from Waubun, Minnesota was arrested during the stop. He has been charged with a first-degree controlled substance crime. Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr said the...
valleynewslive.com
18K lost in recent grandparent scam
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A couple is out $18,000 following a grandparent scam involving a fake car accident. Moorhead Police say on Sept. 13 a couple got a call from a woman who sounded like their granddaughter, saying they were in a car crash with another woman and a baby.
kvrr.com
International Potluck brings diverse communities together
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — United by food, diverse cultures integrate with one another at an international potluck event in Moorhead. Cultural Diversity Resources, a non-profit based in downtown Fargo, hosted the event at MB Johnson Park as part of this year’s Welcoming Week. Their mission is to serve...
kfgo.com
Waubun man arrested in Wadena County drug case
WADENA, Minn. (KFGO) – A Waubun man is facing drug charges after his arrest during a traffic stop near Verndale. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over the driver for speeding. K9 Nitro was sent to the stop and suspected fentanyl was discovered. 32-year-old John...
kfgo.com
Federal agents, including the DEA, raid home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO (KFGO) – Federal agents moved into Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday in what is being called a “planned, proactive operation.”. It involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators from Homeland Security, and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. They were at home 812 7th Street South, located a block south of the Fargo Public School District headquarters.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Over 450 people participate in F-M 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
(West Fargo, ND) -- Hundreds gathered outside "The Lights" in West Fargo to show their support for those experiencing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Emily Bultema is an organizer for Walk to End Alzheimer's, an organization that gathers funds to work for breakthroughs and research to tackle dementia. The walk was scheduled for 10 a.m, with 470 total participants and 89 teams walking together, and raised a total of $121,232.
