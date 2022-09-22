U.S. Drought Monitor: South Florida and Treasure Coast Experiencing Abnormally Dry Conditions as Lake Okeechobee Levels Stay Low

Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
South Florida Water Management District Will Close All Navigational Locks Starting Tuesday, September 27
South Florida - Saturday November 25, 2022: Due to the updated forecast of Tropical Storm Ian, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will close all navigational locks at the end of operational hours starting on Tuesday, September 27 at 6 PM, instead of Monday, September 26. The following locks...
wqcs.org
SFWMD Readies Water Management System Ahead of the Storm
South Florida - Friday September 23, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is closely monitoring Tropical Depression Nine and is preparing the regional water management system for potential heavy rainfall. South Florida has an interconnected water management system, and flood control in South Florida is a shared responsibility...
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday.
Ian growing more powerful, but threat to KB lessens
Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify today as it shifts course toward western Cuba, but the threat of a direct hit to South Florida has receded, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center said Ian’s predicted track shifted west into the Gulf of Mexico, with landfall now expected […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Tropical storm could become hurricane; impact Florida
Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a hurricane and impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center shows the eye of the storm moving further west and the major impact is expected to be the Gulf Coast counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared an emergency for much of Florida, but it does not include Volusia.
wqcs.org
SFWMD: Heavy Rainfall from Ian May Cause the Kissimmee River to Expand into the Floodplain and Deepen
South Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District has issued another notice to navigation interests advising of the possibility of significant rainfall in the Upper Kissimmee Chain of Lakes associated with Tropical Storm Ian. The rainfall is expected to cause the Kissimmee River to expand...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon on a track toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order for two dozen counties on Friday. But he expanded the warning to the entire state, urging residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of Florida. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.” President Joe Biden also declared an emergency for the state, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida due to the storm.
CBS News
Tropical Storm Ian forms and eyes Florida, prompting state of emergency order
MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as National Hurricane Center tracking models indicate Florida could be hit by Tropical Storm Ian, expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, next week. The order applies to the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wqcs.org
Okeechobee Waterway and Canaveral Harbor Lock Operations Have Begun as Storm Approaches
South Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued the following notice to navigation interests along the Okeechobee Waterway and the Canaveral Harbor" LOCK OPERATIONS DURING THE STORM. REFERENCE: a. 33 CFR Navigation and Navigable Waters. Notice to Navigation: Notice is given that safe...
NBC Miami
Sandbags Being Distributed Sunday as South Florida Prepares for Possible Flooding
Miami-Dade and Broward are out of the cone of concern of Tropical Storm Ian, but South Floridians continue to prepare for possible heavy rainfall or flooding. The City of Fort Lauderdale said the sandbags can help residents prepare for effects of Ian and King Tides. Sandbags will be limited to...
What is the 'dirty side' of a tropical storm or hurricane?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Florida in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Storm Ian — which is forecast to become a hurricane — and the potential for impacts from the storm, there is the potential the Tampa Bay area could see the "dirty side" of the storm.
wtxl.com
State of emergency declared for counties in southern, central Florida ahead of Tropical Depression Nine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ahead of an anticipated tropical cyclone striking the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency and requested a federal pre-landfall state of emergency declaration for multiple counties in the southern and central part of Florida. According to the news release from the...
Now is the time to plan, prepare as Ian heads to Florida
MIAMI - As South Florida keeps tabs on a tropical storm making its way across the central Caribbean, now is the time to prepare for any possible impacts.Tropical Storm Ian is moving to the west-northwest and is forecast to become a tropical storm and then a hurricane late weekend into early next week. South Florida is included in the forecast cone from early to the middle of next week. Although there is still some uncertainty regarding exactly where this will end up, for now, everyone should monitor the storm's progress and have a hurricane plan and supplies ready to go."Now is...
wqcs.org
Attorney General Moody Activates Price Gouging Hotline as Tropical Storm Ian Approaches
Tallahassee - Sunday September 25, 2022: Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline as Tropical Storm Ian continues to make its approach to Florida. The activation comes following Governor Ron DeSantis’s state-of-emergency declaration for 24 counties. In areas covered by the state of emergency, Floridians...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Most of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
Tropical Depression forecast to become major Category 3 hurricane with sighs set on Florida
ATLANTA — A Tropical Depression swirling in the Caribbean is now forecast to become a major Category 3 storm headed for Florida. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Severe Weather Team 2′s Brian Monahan said Tropical Depression 9 will slowly strengthen to a tropical storm...
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
wqcs.org
SLC Department of Health Issues Swimming Advisory for the North Fork of the St. Lucie River
St. Lucie County - Saturday September 24, 2022: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a swimming advisory for the following river locations:. * River Park Marina-North Fork of the St. Lucie River. Sample results found higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria. Potential health risks...
Click10.com
Florida, local officials prepare for hurricane
MIAMI – State and local officials are setting states of emergency and getting prepared for a hurricane, as South Florida remained in the cone of probability on Friday. As Tropical Depression 9 was strengthening in the Caribbean, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe.
Comments / 0