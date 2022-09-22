ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cleveland.com

Cleveland's 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Black cultural leaders in Cleveland give the region's visual arts institutions an "F'' on diversity efforts in FRONT Triennial symposium

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Leaders of Northeast Ohio’s top visual art institutions, including the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, and the Cleveland Institute of Art, say they’re making solid progress on racial diversity, equity, and inclusion. They cite percentages of increased diversity on...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Dorothy "Annie" Todd is sworn in as deputy police chief in Cleveland, becoming the highest ranking woman in the CDP....She succeeds Joellen O'Neill, who retired....Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com

Newly promoted Cleveland Deputy Police Cheif Dorothy "Annie" Todd. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. September 24, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie D....
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon's contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
CLEVELAND, OH
oberlinreview.org

Students Revel in Absurdity of Annual FireFish Festival

The annual Lorain FireFish Festival took place in Downtown Lorain last Saturday. The festival is a lively celebration of art, culture, and community that culminates in the ceremonial burning of a giant fish sculpture. Programming included glassblowing demonstrations, a New Orleans-style jazz band, stilt walkers, puppeteers from the eerie-yet-magical Bread and Puppet Theater, and a performance from Oberlin’s own steelpan band, OSteel. Several students attended the festival.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: September 23, 2022

Chip dips made by a local police officer! Shop for 5-0 Buffalo Chicken Dip online or in stores!. David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Apple Hill Orchards in Mansfield, Ohio. Big Time Game Boards. Custom corn hole boards! Learn more about Big Time Game Boards here.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland moves forward with new plan for north coast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is moving forward with a new plan to transform the cities north coast. “My belief is that the waterfront can become a source of healing for Cleveland’s communities and my vision is to provide access to all fourteen miles of Cleveland’s Lakefront with the guiding principles of racial equity, economic opportunity, and climate resiliency,” said Cleveland’s Mayor Justin Bibb.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

What's next for the consent decree in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A consent decree status conference showed the need for more transparency according to the Cleveland Community Police Commission. During the consent decree status conference, the Department of Justice discussed: Crisis Intervention and Behavioral Health, Office of Professional Standards (OPS), Accountability and Community Engagement. A large portion of the discussion centered around that accountability and why data related to consent decree compliance has been so hard to come by.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Video: Lake Erie waterspout seen in Lake County

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — A FOX 8 viewer sent in video after spotting a waterspout on Lake Erie Sunday morning. Rebecca Snyder said the video of the waterspout was taken at around 9:30 Sunday morning at Madison Township Park, seen above. Meteorologist MacKenzie Bart said it’s possible we’ll see...
LAKE COUNTY, OH

