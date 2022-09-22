Read full article on original website
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
Black cultural leaders in Cleveland give the region’s visual arts institutions an “F’’ on diversity efforts in FRONT Triennial symposium
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Leaders of Northeast Ohio’s top visual art institutions, including the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, and the Cleveland Institute of Art, say they’re making solid progress on racial diversity, equity, and inclusion. They cite percentages of increased diversity on...
Dorothy "Annie" Todd is sworn in as deputy police chief in Cleveland, becoming the highest ranking woman in the CDP....She succeeds Joellen O'Neill, who retired....Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com
Newly promoted Cleveland Deputy Police Cheif Dorothy "Annie" Todd. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. September 24, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie D....
Stolen Virgin Mary statue replaced in Cleveland
A stolen Virgin Mary statue that belonged to the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Cleveland for decades is being replaced Sunday.
Chair-ity transforms spaces into homes for young adults who age out of foster care in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — When Maria Paparella learned about the challenges some young adults face after they’ve aged out of the foster care system, she created a non-profit designed to help make those first steps into adulthood less daunting. Chair-ity, an organization she began in high school, provides and delivers...
Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
Community to host fundraiser for Cleveland officer who was paralyzed 2 years ago
He was a passenger, along with four other Cleveland SWAT patrolmen, inside a SWAT van en route to an active scene. When the van was hit by a passing drunk driver that failed to stop at a red light, it hit a pole, leaving the officers in serious condition and Rodrigues paralyzed from the neck down, confined to a wheelchair.
In caring for lost pooch, company discovered renewal of purpose, sense of community: Robert Granader
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS -- For some it’s back-to-school time, for many it’s also back-to-office season with CEOs trying to convince everyone a company exists at an office, not on Zoom. Pre-COVID our Cleveland office (in Mayfield Heights) had 70-odd workers trekking through the front door each day saying hello...
Police respond to 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police have responded across Northeast Ohio to two 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These incidents were two...
Students Revel in Absurdity of Annual FireFish Festival
The annual Lorain FireFish Festival took place in Downtown Lorain last Saturday. The festival is a lively celebration of art, culture, and community that culminates in the ceremonial burning of a giant fish sculpture. Programming included glassblowing demonstrations, a New Orleans-style jazz band, stilt walkers, puppeteers from the eerie-yet-magical Bread and Puppet Theater, and a performance from Oberlin’s own steelpan band, OSteel. Several students attended the festival.
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
Lorain woman uses her own grief to give people hope
A woman in Lorain who has experienced tremendous loss is using her positive energy to help give people hope.
Local power customers take on city hall, fighting for $100 Million: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found your neighbors taking on Cleveland City Hall to get back $100 million. They claim they were cheated on their electric bills by Cleveland Public Power.
What will it take for Cleveland to get an airport that’s not a pit?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks at the very bottom among mid-sized airports in the U.S., according to a recent national survey of customers by J.D. Power. We’re talking about the crowded terminal, expensive food, dirty bathrooms and shortage of parking at Cleveland’s aging airport, on Today in...
Show Info: September 23, 2022
Chip dips made by a local police officer! Shop for 5-0 Buffalo Chicken Dip online or in stores!. David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Apple Hill Orchards in Mansfield, Ohio. Big Time Game Boards. Custom corn hole boards! Learn more about Big Time Game Boards here.
City of Cleveland moves forward with new plan for north coast
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is moving forward with a new plan to transform the cities north coast. “My belief is that the waterfront can become a source of healing for Cleveland’s communities and my vision is to provide access to all fourteen miles of Cleveland’s Lakefront with the guiding principles of racial equity, economic opportunity, and climate resiliency,” said Cleveland’s Mayor Justin Bibb.
What’s next for the consent decree in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A consent decree status conference showed the need for more transparency according to the Cleveland Community Police Commission. During the consent decree status conference, the Department of Justice discussed: Crisis Intervention and Behavioral Health, Office of Professional Standards (OPS), Accountability and Community Engagement. A large portion of the discussion centered around that accountability and why data related to consent decree compliance has been so hard to come by.
Video: Lake Erie waterspout seen in Lake County
MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — A FOX 8 viewer sent in video after spotting a waterspout on Lake Erie Sunday morning. Rebecca Snyder said the video of the waterspout was taken at around 9:30 Sunday morning at Madison Township Park, seen above. Meteorologist MacKenzie Bart said it’s possible we’ll see...
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
Cleveland Scene honors 3News for 'Best Local News Station,' and other individual awards in 'Best of Cleveland 2022'
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 22, 2021. On Wednesday, Cleveland Scene released its annual "Best of Cleveland" awards. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
