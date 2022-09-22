INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars not only snapped an 18-game road losing streak, they made a statement with a dominant second half that showed they might be shedding their tag as one of the league’s worst franchises. Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns Sunday in a 38-10 blowout of ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The 28-point win was Jacksonville’s largest on the road since a 33-3 rout of Minnesota in 2001, when Lawrence was 2 years old. “I think the way we played you can’t deny that we’re that we’re a really good team. But at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter what it says about us. We know who we are,” said Lawrence, who completed 28 of 39 passes. “We played a complete game and to stack two weeks is big for us.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO