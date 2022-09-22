Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera denies team had interest in Jimmy Garoppolo
Earlier on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Washington Commanders had agreed to a deal in principle that would’ve
Raiders become NFL's lone winless team
Well, this isn’t a story I thought I would be writing before the season. The Raiders are 0-3. And now they are the *only* team in the NFL without a win. Coming into this weekend, there were six teams without a win — the Panthers, Colts, Bengals, Titans, Raiders, and Falcons.
Arch Manning Struggles in First Loss of High School Season
Arch Manning and the Isidore Newman football team suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, falling to the Many Tigers in a true road game by eight points. The Tigers, who’s defense features four-star recruits Tackett Curtis—a USC commit—and Tylen Singleton, pressured Manning throughout the night and made life very difficult for the senior quarterback. Manning didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter, but still finished the game with two passing touchdowns once he got the offense going.
