Stop thinking just about Election Day. We're in voting season now

Election Day may still be weeks away, but voting for this year's midterm elections has already begun. North Carolina officially kicked off this voting season on Sept. 9, when — almost two months before Election Day — its county boards of elections started mailing out absentee ballots. And...
MINNESOTA STATE
These young men catch more than lobsters. They also catch a break

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is one of the least diverse states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black young men started to learn the trade. At 15, Cristiano Silva thought he might spend...
PORTLAND, ME

