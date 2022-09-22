Read full article on original website
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Biden says he would veto national abortion ban bill, promises to 'codify Roe'
President Biden spoke at a DNC event, where he announced that if Republicans were to gain control of Congress following midterm elections and propose a nationwide abortion ban, that he would veto the bill. Sept. 23, 2022.
How one legal expert frames the case against Trump as a RICO conspiracy
Jim Walden, former assistant U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about how charging a RICO conspiracy works and how DOJ prosecutors might approach a case against Donald Trump and his inner circle with that charge.Sept. 24, 2022.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren: Committee will lay out more on Trump’s culpability
Virginia Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Live In These Zip Codes Growing Blue Line instability in southern Lebanon. Struggling to Get some Deep Sleep ? You Should Try these Natural Devices. EnergyBillCruncher /. Virginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own...
Trump faces serious new legal challenges
The Justice Department resumes its review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. And Trump’s lawyers were reportedly at a DC federal court this week, battling with the DOJ over potential witness testimony to a grand jury about Trump’s actions ahead of 1/6. Plus, several Trump allies launch a new Super PAC expected to spend millions on the midterms. Sept. 24, 2022.
FBI 'planted' evidence? Trump has until September 30th to back up claims
Former President Trump's attorneys have been asked to detail any documents the Justice Department may have falsely claimed to have retrieved from Mar-A-Lago. This comes after Trump's repeatedly and publicly claimed the FBI illegally 'planted' evidence when searching Mar-a-Lago. Washington Post reporter Perry Stein joins the conversation to break down Judge Dearie’s request and what's ahead in this special master review.Sept. 23, 2022.
Why Pence, even now, is facing fire from Trump over Jan. 6 vote
The House voted this week to approve the bipartisan Presidential Election Reform Act, which didn’t generate a lot of attention but is an important effort. The point is to improve the Electoral Count Act of 1887, bring clarity to potential ambiguities, and remove any doubt that the vice president’s role in counting Electoral College votes is simply ceremonial.
Why Trump could start running out of lawyers
The Mar-a-Lago investigation is testing the loyalty of former President Trump’s attorneys, who are now required to back up his wild claims about declassification and the FBI in court. “Trump puts his lawyers in precarious positions, but I don’t think he cares,” says former prosecutor Charles Coleman. He and New York Times business investigations editor David Enrich discuss the “very delicate line” Trump’s legal team is walking with the special master.Sept. 24, 2022.
Donald Trump’s Rough Week of Legal Challenges.
MSNBC Legal Analyst Cynthia Alksne and Justice Reporter Eric Tucker discuss special master Judge Dearie giving Trumps’ legal team a deadline to submit evidence to back up his claims of declassifying documents and claims that the FBI planted evidence at his Mar-A-Lago estate during the search. Also, New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former president and his adult children for roughly $250 million.Sept. 25, 2022.
On ‘planted’ evidence, Team Trump faces put-up-or-shut-up test
During a Fox News appearance this week, Donald Trump once again raised the prospect of FBI agents planting incriminating evidence against him at Mar-a-Lago. “The problem that you have is [law enforcement officials] go into rooms — they won’t let anybody near — they wouldn’t even let them in the same building,” the former president said. “Did they drop anything into those piles? Or did they do it later?”
Andy Campbell: 'This is about the embrace by the GOP of right-wing extremism'
Author and investigative reporter Andy Campbell joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book, 'We Are Proud Boys: How a Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered in a New Era of American Extremism,' which diggs into the origins and activities of the Proud Boys – and how their brand of extremism is reshaping American politics.Sept. 23, 2022.
On multiple fronts, House GOP leaders trip over agenda rollout
It was 15 months ago when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy first started talking publicly about rolling out a “Commitment to America” agenda. That should’ve given the would-be House speaker and other Republican leaders plenty of time to prepare for a big rollout. They have reason to...
Hot mic catches foreign leader calling some in Congress ‘idiots’
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had an opportunity to meet with President Joe Biden in New York this week, and the American leader pledged $6 billion to a global health campaign to combat AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. The commitment, however, will require congressional support, and that apparently concerns the...
House GOP leaves the door open to another Trump election mess
The Presidential Election Reform Act, drafted to take a flamethrower to some of the tangled language that governs how Electoral College votes are counted, passed the House on Wednesday with the support of only nine Republicans. (That total included Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a co-author.) The Republican opposition was predictable...
