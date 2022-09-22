ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Trump faces serious new legal challenges

The Justice Department resumes its review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. And Trump’s lawyers were reportedly at a DC federal court this week, battling with the DOJ over potential witness testimony to a grand jury about Trump’s actions ahead of 1/6. Plus, several Trump allies launch a new Super PAC expected to spend millions on the midterms. Sept. 24, 2022.
FBI 'planted' evidence? Trump has until September 30th to back up claims

Former President Trump's attorneys have been asked to detail any documents the Justice Department may have falsely claimed to have retrieved from Mar-A-Lago. This comes after Trump's repeatedly and publicly claimed the FBI illegally 'planted' evidence when searching Mar-a-Lago. Washington Post reporter Perry Stein joins the conversation to break down Judge Dearie’s request and what's ahead in this special master review.Sept. 23, 2022.
Why Pence, even now, is facing fire from Trump over Jan. 6 vote

The House voted this week to approve the bipartisan Presidential Election Reform Act, which didn’t generate a lot of attention but is an important effort. The point is to improve the Electoral Count Act of 1887, bring clarity to potential ambiguities, and remove any doubt that the vice president’s role in counting Electoral College votes is simply ceremonial.
Why Trump could start running out of lawyers

The Mar-a-Lago investigation is testing the loyalty of former President Trump’s attorneys, who are now required to back up his wild claims about declassification and the FBI in court. “Trump puts his lawyers in precarious positions, but I don’t think he cares,” says former prosecutor Charles Coleman. He and New York Times business investigations editor David Enrich discuss the “very delicate line” Trump’s legal team is walking with the special master.Sept. 24, 2022.
Donald Trump’s Rough Week of Legal Challenges.

MSNBC Legal Analyst Cynthia Alksne and Justice Reporter Eric Tucker discuss special master Judge Dearie giving Trumps’ legal team a deadline to submit evidence to back up his claims of declassifying documents and claims that the FBI planted evidence at his Mar-A-Lago estate during the search. Also, New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former president and his adult children for roughly $250 million.Sept. 25, 2022.
On ‘planted’ evidence, Team Trump faces put-up-or-shut-up test

During a Fox News appearance this week, Donald Trump once again raised the prospect of FBI agents planting incriminating evidence against him at Mar-a-Lago. “The problem that you have is [law enforcement officials] go into rooms — they won’t let anybody near — they wouldn’t even let them in the same building,” the former president said. “Did they drop anything into those piles? Or did they do it later?”
On multiple fronts, House GOP leaders trip over agenda rollout

It was 15 months ago when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy first started talking publicly about rolling out a “Commitment to America” agenda. That should’ve given the would-be House speaker and other Republican leaders plenty of time to prepare for a big rollout. They have reason to...
Hot mic catches foreign leader calling some in Congress ‘idiots’

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had an opportunity to meet with President Joe Biden in New York this week, and the American leader pledged $6 billion to a global health campaign to combat AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. The commitment, however, will require congressional support, and that apparently concerns the...
House GOP leaves the door open to another Trump election mess

The Presidential Election Reform Act, drafted to take a flamethrower to some of the tangled language that governs how Electoral College votes are counted, passed the House on Wednesday with the support of only nine Republicans. (That total included Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a co-author.) The Republican opposition was predictable...
