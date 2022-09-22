During a Fox News appearance this week, Donald Trump once again raised the prospect of FBI agents planting incriminating evidence against him at Mar-a-Lago. “The problem that you have is [law enforcement officials] go into rooms — they won’t let anybody near — they wouldn’t even let them in the same building,” the former president said. “Did they drop anything into those piles? Or did they do it later?”

