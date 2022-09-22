Truthfully, air travel is not suggested for infants younger than seven days of age due to cabin pressure in an airplane. The pressure constantly changes, and newborn babies' systems may find it hard to adjust. Although airlines have different policies regarding the age of air travel, it's best to check before making any plans. If the baby is younger than seven days and must travel by air, consider talking to your doctor first.

