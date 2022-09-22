Business Report: Travelers not happy with airports

The Fed approved its third consecutive interest-rate rise of .75 percentage point and signaled additional large increases are likely even though they are raising the risk of recession.

That didn’t sit well with investors, who sent the Dow Industrials tumbling 522 yesterday, while the NASDAQ dropped 204.

Policymakers voted unanimously to lift their benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 3% and 3.25%, a level last seen in early 2008.

Nearly all of them expect to raise rates to between 4% and 4.5% by the end of this year.

That would mean sizable rate increases at policy meetings in November and December.

This morning, futures are little changed.

We aren’t very happy with airports these days.

J.D. Power says travelers’ overall satisfaction with North American airports dropped this year.

Fewer flights, busier terminals, lack of parking spots and “sparse food and beverage offerings” were factors behind the dissatisfaction.

Among airports that bucked the trend: Minneapolis-Saint Paul, San Francisco, Detroit Metro, JFK and Tampa Bay.