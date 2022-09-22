Boston Celtics Sign Former 1st-Round Pick

The Boston Celtics have officially signed former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic.

The Boston Celtics are coming off an incredible season where they made it all the way to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games).

They have now been to the Eastern Conference Finals in three out of the last five seasons, so clearly, they are one of the premier teams in the entire NBA.

The Celtics will play their first game of the regular season on October 18 when they host James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

With training camps around the league opening in less than a week, teams continue to make an abundance of roster moves.

For training camp, the Celtics have now signed former first-round pick Luka Samanic (h/t Hoops Rumors and RealGM) .

On Wednesday, Bobby Manning of CLNS Media first reported the signing.

Manning: "Sources to @CLNSMedia : #celtics to sign Luka Šamanić to a training camp deal. The 22-year-old, 6-10 Croatian forward last played for the Westchester Knicks and was the Spurs' No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. 27.9 PPG 10.6 RPG and 3.3 APG on 54.9% FG w/ WES"

He is still just 22 years old, so the Celtics can get a good look at a recent first-round pick with no downside.

If he plays well in training camp (or the preseason), he could make the roster, and if not, they can waive him without any ramifications.

The Celtics will play their first preseason game on October 2 when they host the Charlotte Hornets in Massachusetts.