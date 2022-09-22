Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
Psychic comedian and illusionist Jon Stetson joins the growing lineup of entertainment at the F355 Lounge in Peabody, MAAmerican Household NewsPeabody, MA
Related
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
A Retired Canobie Lake Park Rollercoaster Has Some Big News
Have you ever wondered what happens to retired attractions? Over the years, Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, has seen many changes to its attractions. When I say changes, it could be a retheming, a new look or name, or the attraction was taken out of the amusement park.
13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod
This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!. According to NPR Cape Cod, Lola is the...
This House in Kennebunkport is Allegedly the Most Haunted Home in Maine
Maine is a beautiful and scenic state with locals staying for generations and tourists flocking every season. We have majestic mountains, gorgeous rocky shores, and tall pines you can get lost in. Regardless of our beauty, we are still in a spooky state with hauntings that will make your hair...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catch New Hampshire Chef Bobby Marcotte on Food Network With Guy Fieri Tomorrow
Ever since his first appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on Food Network back in 2016 for The Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery, Derry, New Hampshire born-and-raised chef Bobby Marcotte's name has been synonymous with Triple D and Triple G (Guy's Grocery Games) host Guy Fieri. In fact, Bobby has appeared on both Triple D and Triple G multiple times, even winning a Triple G championship back in 2017.
This Man is on a Quest to Try Every Apple Cider Donut in New England, and Even Made a Map
It's no secret that we New Englanders love our apple cider donuts, but one man is taking it to a whole other level, and we are so here for it. Meet Alex Schwartz, the lad on the right in this picture. Alex hails from Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to this Dailybreak...
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
Here’s How to Win Tickets to See Gorillaz at TD Garden in Boston
Gorillaz is coming to Boston to perform at TD Garden on Tuesday, October 11. Yup, and we've got tickets to give away to some lucky winners. If you're reading this on our app, all you have to do is fill out the form below!. Otherwise, you need to make sure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
K9 Helps Locate Missing Rollinsford, NH, Woman in Maine Woods
A Rollinsford woman who went missing Wednesday morning was found in Vaughan Woods State Park in South Berwick by a K9 and her handler. South Berwick Police found a car in the park belonging to Jennifer Foxlow, 35, late Wednesday night, and began a search of the park with the York County Sheriff's Department, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.
A Legend of Captain America, X-Men, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Comics Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
Well, this may just be your Sunday plans if you're a comic book aficionado. A living comic book uber legend is going to be in Salem, New Hampshire, at Little Giant Comics and Collectibles at the Mall at Rockingham Park, across from the Tuscan Village. Do you know the name...
Watch Adam Sandler’s 1991 TV Debut Before Seeing His Live Show in Manchester, NH
Comedian, movie star and New England-born and raised, Adam Sandler is going on tour and stopping at the city he grew up in, Manchester, New Hampshire. It's no surprise that when tickets went on sale last week for his show on Saturday, October 22 at the SNHU Arena, they got snatched up faster than you can say "The Price is Wrong Bitch!"
94.3 WCYY
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0