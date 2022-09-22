Comedian, movie star and New England-born and raised, Adam Sandler is going on tour and stopping at the city he grew up in, Manchester, New Hampshire. It's no surprise that when tickets went on sale last week for his show on Saturday, October 22 at the SNHU Arena, they got snatched up faster than you can say "The Price is Wrong Bitch!"

