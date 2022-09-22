ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larose, LA

brproud.com

Livingston Parish woman accused of impersonating deputy, trying to secure friend’s escape from prison

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A citizen in Livingston Parish was caught impersonating a deputy and trying to secure an inmate’s release. 39-year-old Sarah Clark would visit East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to visit 33-year-old Nicole Stevens who had a drug charge. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) says Stevens and Clark discussed Stevens’ escape and how to avoid the rest of her sentence given by the 21st Judicial District Court.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man struck by pickup truck in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly motor vehicle crash. The police department says officers were called to the South Woodcrest Avenue area around 6:15 a.m. Saturday and learned a man was struck by a pickup truck. Police believe the man, now identified as 36-year-old Thomas Rocha from Denham Springs, was walking in the middle of the eastbound lane of US 190 when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish

DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

VIDEO: Multiple car break-ins, suspects armed in Livingston

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Denham Springs Police Department are investigating reports of multiple vehicles being broken into. Denham Springs homeowner, Jonattan Salcedo, awoke to a motion alert no one ever expects. “Immediately I actually freaked out and he actually had a...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish Libraries offer Bilingual Storytime

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Four percent of Louisiana’s population speaks Spanish as a sole language. As this is the case, libraries in Ascension parish want to make sure these residents have a place to get the information they need. Jeaine Fino, the Adult Literacy Assistant for Ascension Parish...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Woodlawn edges a 29-26 win over E.D. White at home

BATON ROUGE, La – Woodlawn made a fourth quarter comeback against E.D. White defeating the Cardinals 29-26 on Friday night at Woodlawn High School. In the Jake Sternfels hand off to his running back. The Cardinals led 20-0 until Rickie Collins threw a deep throw to Tramon Douglas. Please...
BATON ROUGE, LA

