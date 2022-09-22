Read full article on original website
Creme of Nature Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to Promising HBCU Students
Creme of Nature’s “Legacy of Leadership” HBCU scholarship initiative is now in its second year. The program was established by the iconic multicultural hair care brand in association with Walmart and The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to empower the next generation of HBCU achievers. Open to...
Education officials walk back Banks’ comments on private school tuition
Facing fierce pushback after Chancellor David Banks said the city is spending too much money on private schools for students with disabilities, top education officials walked those comments back during a Wednesday City Council hearing.“I can assure you that the chancellor’s comments were not meant in the way that they were presented and he has apologized in many forums about that,” Christina Foti, the department’s special education chief, said during a...
Washington Examiner
Why college students need community on campus and how to help them find it
More than 15 million people attended an undergraduate institution during the 2020-2021 school year. Yet many students feel alone on campus, especially if they are conservative. After all, more than 50% of students self-identify as liberal , while less than 20% self-identify as conservative. Politics informs much of student life....
Meet the First Graduates of an Ambitious Whiskey Apprenticeship
Two years ago Jack Daniel Distillery and Nearest Green Distillery set up a groundbreaking $5 million mentorship program called the Nearest and Jack Advancement Initiative, with a stated goal to “work with participants representing the BIPOC community who aspire to become head distillers, heads of maturation, and production managers.” This week, we saw some encouraging results: Byron Copeland graduated from a two-year apprenticeship within the initiative’s Leadership Acceleration Program and was named manager of leadership acceleration and maturation innovation at the Jack Daniel Distillery. Tracie Franklin, another participant in the program, also graduated.
NIH Director's Blog
Changing and Evolving Relationships between Two- and Four-Year Colleges and Universities: They're Not Your Parents' Community Colleges Anymore
This paper describes a summit on Community Colleges in the Evolving STEM Education Landscape organized by a committee of the National Research Council (NRC) and the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) and held at the Carnegie Institution for Science on December 15, 2011. This summit followed a similar event organized by Dr. Jill Biden, spouse of the Vice President, and held at the White House in October 2010, which sought to bring national attention to the changing missions and purposes of community colleges in contemporary American society.1 The NRC/NAE event built on the White House summit, while focusing on the changing roles of community colleges in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. An in-depth summary of the summit was prepared by the NRC and NAE for publication in late Spring 2012 by the National Academies Press (
Black Student Enrollment At Community Colleges Has Declined Since The Pandemic
From Fall 2019 to Fall 2021, enrollment fell 18 percent for all Black students. That's 23.5 percent and 15 percent for Black men and Black women, respectively. The post Black Student Enrollment At Community Colleges Has Declined Since The Pandemic appeared first on NewsOne.
