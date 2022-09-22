ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

First Nebraska casino gets the greenlight, will open Saturday in Lincoln

The long-awaited opening of Nebraska's first state-licensed casino cleared its final hurdle Friday afternoon, paving the way for the first pull of a slot machine in Lincoln's history. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to grant a permanent gaming license to WarHorse Lincoln, which plans to open its...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in York, NE

York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Saturday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Business
City
York, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
York, NE
Business
York News-Times

Nebraska inmate missing since December arrested in Texas

LaJuan Jones, who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in December 2021, was arrested Tuesday in Dallas. Jones was sentenced to eight to 10 years for burglary and theft charges in Douglas County. He began serving his sentence on Oct. 31, 2017, with a tentative release date of Feb. 11 of this year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

School lunch menus

Monday, Sept. 26: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin sandwich. Chef salad offered daily as an option. Fruit and veggie bar offered daily. Monday, Sept. 26: Rib patty on a bun, tater tots, baked beans, fruit. Tuesday, Sept. 27: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, mixed vegetables, fruit. People are also...
YORK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Year#City Treasurer#Tax Revenue#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
York News-Times

Stuckey continues to roll, wins Lincoln North Star invite

LINCOLN – One of the most prolific cross country runners in York girls cross country history was Erin Lee. Lee set all kinds of records in both cross country and track, but on Thursday she had to move over and make room for York junior Kassidy Stuckey. Stuckey bettered her course record on the Pioneer Park lay out during the Lincoln North Star Invite.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Cross County wins the battle of the Cougars in three sets

STROMSBURG – Cross County and Central Valley squared off Thursday night with team name bragging rights on the line. Behind a balanced offensive attack and a strong outing at the net, it was Cross County who emerged as the superior Cougar, breaking out the brooms in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 sweep.
STROMSBURG, NE
York News-Times

Storm sweep through Dorchester tri

DORCHESTER - The High Plains Storm picked up a pair of wins on the volleyball court Thursday, sweeping host Dorchester and then taking down Shelby-Rising City in three sets at the Longhorns’ tri. High Plains 2, Dorchester 0. After pulling out a 25-23 win in the opening set, the...
DORCHESTER, NE
York News-Times

FCEMF needs just three innings to top Minden 12-0

GENEVA – A 10-run first inning was all the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers would need on Thursday night as they blew away the 1-19 Minden Whippets 12-0 in high school softball. The win propelled the Panthers over the .500 mark as they prepared for this weekend’s Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament...
MINDEN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
York News-Times

Vikings pull away from Dukes in second half

WAVERLY – For two and three-fourths quarters, the York Dukes remained within shouting distance of the host Waverly Vikings on Friday night. However, Waverly’s one-yard rushing touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter followed by York fumbling the first snap of the final stanza into the end zone – where it was recovered for a Vikings touchdown – created a 14-point swing and turned what had been a 14-0 ballgame into a 28-0 hole the Dukes could not climb out of in an eventual 35-7 loss.
WAVERLY, NE
York News-Times

Hampton rolls in Thursday night win at Elba 65-6

ELBA – A 52-point first half put Thursday night’s matchup between Hampton and Elba on the gridiron in the history books early. The Hawks, who improved to 2-2, scored 20 points in the first 10 minutes then tacked on 32 more in the second quarter. The Hawks opened...
HAMPTON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy