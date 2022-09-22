Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Saturday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

YORK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO