Comments / 17

WhoFlungPoo
2d ago

This article is a lie. That much energy dumped into a battery that fast would cause the batteries to over heat and catch on fire.

AZ middle of the road, slightly right
2d ago

Here’s what I found…. There are 3 levels of charging. Level 1 takes about 40 …yes 40 hours to fully charge an EV. Level 2 takes over night, or a typical work day. Level 3, the most expensive, is …. get this…. “As little as 30 minutes”. It only takes me about 2-3 minutes to fill up my gas tank. I’ll keep my 2010 Honda Civic. I don’t have time to wait for these charging stations. Imagine a cross country trip 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Ajava
3d ago

Battery won't last charging that quickly. Should be a slow charge for long life. Since there's not enough lithium, batteries will also get more expensive as demand increases. They don't tell you that. Maybe they don't want you to know?

