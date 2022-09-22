Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
Pasta, pizza, and parmesan cheese are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of the best San Antonio Italian restaurants. While the city is known for its tacos and BBQ, Italian isn’t that far off considering the rich flavors in the cuisine. If you find yourself...
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
themercedesenterprise.com
Chicano leaders meet at San Antonio’s UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the Raza Unida Party was dead, think again. “Nombre shuttup,” Nephtali de Leon said, a Chicano Literary poet who attended the National Raza Unida Party 5Oth Anniversary Reunion. The founding members of the Raza Unida Party may be older, but they are...
KENS 5
Meet Favor’s New Chief Taco Officer, San Antonio’s Chris Flores
SAN ANTONIO — As far as dream job’s go, Chris Flores may just have us all beat. In July, the Texas-based delivery company Favor announced they hired the San Antonio native as their first-ever “Chief Taco Officer.”. The job is just as savory as it sounds. “As...
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Boba Tea in San Antonio – 10 Best Bubble Tea Houses and Shops Near You
Is there anything better than a big cup of Boba tea or a Bubble tea to wash down a particularly stressful and chaotic day? Its light, soothing and fragrant qualities mixed with some delicious toppings make Boba tea the perfect drink at all times of the day. Below are some...
Rammstein, Lina Khil: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Our review of German band Rammstein's fiery, ear-splitting and generally over-the-top performance at the Alamodome was the most-read story by far.
San Antonio's Emily Morgan named one of most haunted hotels in the nation
Built in 1924, the former Medical Arts Building once housed 50 hospital beds and featured a psychiatric ward.
Game wardens name longtime San Antonio eatery Van’s Restaurant in illegal shark fin investigation
State officials at first declined to name the restaurant involved in the criminal probe.
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course
Even though the Scorpions became global hitmakers in the 1980s, San Antonio discovered the band early thanks to KISS-FM and its pioneering DJs, including the late Joe Anthony. Appropriately, the legendary German metal act dipped into its classic catalog for Saturday's show at Freeman Coliseum — including "Make It Real," "The Zoo" and "Coast to Coast" — while mixing in the monster hits and more recent material.
KSAT 12
San Antonio hotel makes list of spookiest in the country, according to Hotels.com
SAN ANTONIO – It’s spooky season, and sure, you could visit a “haunted house” attraction, or you could spend time at a place that many people swear is actually haunted. A San Antonio hotel has made the list of the most-haunted hotels in the country. The...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Head for the Cure 5K returns to San Antonio for 9th year
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is buzzing Saturday morning for the 9th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk. Sky 12 is flying over the race — watch the stream in the video player above. The race, which raises funds and awareness for those in the community...
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
Lockhart's Black's Barbecue ordered by Labor Department to repay $230K in tips to servers
One of the oldest and most popular barbecue chains in Texas has been ordered to repay a lot of money to its servers. Dating back to the Depression, Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart
KSAT 12
Downtown streets filled with bike riders, dog walkers for 20th Síclovía
Thousands of people played on the streets of downtown San Antonio Sunday morning for the 20th Síclovía. Bikers, skaters and dog walkers all enjoyed a new route that goes through three downtown parks. One rider said she liked the new route because it passes through San Antonio’s gay...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: 3 Buc-ee's burritos to try in New Braunfels
Yes, I'm ranking gas station burritos now.
All the places in the San Antonio area to celebrate Oktoberfest
Don't forget your dirndls and lederhosen.
