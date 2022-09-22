ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

Hurricane Fiona could produce hazardous weather conditions on NC seashore

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lcy9k_0i5phjUe00

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) – Visitors to Cape Hatteras National Seashore are advised to avoid some of the beaches in northern Rodanthe for a couple days because of hazardous conditions expected from Hurricane Fiona.

⛈️ TRACK STORMS with Pinpoint Weather Interactive Radar

Officials with the National Park Service said visitors should avoid a 2-mile stretch of beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive on Thursday and Friday, based on National Weather Service forecasts.

There is the potential for ocean over wash and beach erosion associated with the distant storm. Several homes in Rodanthe are vulnerable to damage from the surf and high winds.

Hurricane Fiona is also forecast to produce dangerous rip currents through the weekend.

Visitors can sign up for beach-related weather and ocean condition alerts by texting OBXBeachConditions to 77295 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
islandfreepress.org

Minor ocean overwash reported in Ocracoke with Thursday evening’s high tide; N.C. Highway 12 remains open and passable

Minor ocean overwash was reported in northern Ocracoke Island with Thursday evening’s high tide, however, North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) crews are clearing the roadway, and N.C. Highway 12 remains open and passable throughout Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. Overwash was not reported on any other stretch of N.C....
OCRACOKE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rodanthe, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Weather Service#Erosion#The National Park Service#Nexstar Media Inc
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Most of Florida except the panhandle and extreme southeast portions of the state, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Saturday morning updates show a slight shift in ...
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Top spots to see fall colors in North Carolina mountains

CHARLOTTE — Fall has officially arrived, which means leaf-peeping season is just around the corner. Although it’s hard to predict exactly when the fall foliage will begin to change in the Carolinas and whether it will be a vibrant or dull season, Appalachian State professor Howard Neufeld, also known as the “Fall Color Guy,” says we’re in store for a good year of colors in the High Country.
TRAVEL
FOX8 News

The best times and places to watch the leaves change in North Carolina

(WGHP) – Whether your favorite thing about fall is the cooler weather, pumpkin spice or the return of soup season, one of the best parts about the transition season is the abundance of color that can be found across the country. As the season changes, leaves turn bright yellow, vibrant orange, blood red, and deep […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy