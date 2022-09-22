Read full article on original website
Related
The Derveni Papyrus is Europe's oldest book containing ancient philosophy older than Socrates
The Derveni PapyrusCredit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. The Derveni Papyrus is one of the earliest European texts and is different from any of the written works from ancient Egypt or the Middle East.
Slate
Hilary Mantel Never Stopped Being Haunted
Long before she became a bestselling novelist (and two-time Booker Prize winner) writing about Thomas Cromwell, Hilary Mantel, who died Thursday at the age of 70, had learned two things by direct experience: that authority cannot be counted on and that evil is real. This presented a conundrum to anyone raised Catholic, as Mantel was. Born in 1952, she grew up in the particularly dreary part of northern England, a place where the people were “distrustful and life-refusing,” but where the authority of the church promised an escape from Satan and the general nastiness of life as long as you submitted to it, unquestioning. Mantel gave up on all that at the age of 12, but her apostasy really began when she was seven and encountered a fundamentally indescribable presence just beyond her back yard. “It is as high as a child of two,” she wrote in her memoir, 2003’s Giving Up the Ghost. “Its depth is a foot, fifteen inches. The air stirs around it, invisibly. I am cold, and rinsed by nausea. I cannot move.” What was it? The Devil, probably. At any rate, it seemed more present and powerful than God. She believed this force invaded her, and never truly left her alone afterwards—even the final sentence of her final book of stories published in America, this year’s Learning to Talk, returns to this presence, which “wrapped a strangling hand around my life.”
Atlas Obscura
Snowy Farr Sculpture
Walter “Snowy” Farr MBE raised thousands for charity with his traveling menagerie of animals in Cambridge Market Square. Dressed in a bright red tunic and black boots, with his long white beard, Farr would have crowds of people gather to watch him performing in the middle of Cambridge.
The mysterious history of druids, ancient 'mediators between humans and the gods'
Druids were revered in ancient Britain. Much about them is a mystery, but we know this: They did not build Stonehenge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hilary Mantel: bringing ghosts to life
Hilary Mantel, whose death was announced on Friday, communed with ghosts throughout her life: the ghosts from history that stalked her fiction, the ghosts of her Irish Catholic ancestors and the ghosts of her unborn children. She imagines life with the daughter she would never have, named Catriona, the most heart-rending ghost of the many spectres that populate her 12 novels.
theodysseyonline.com
Oscar Wilde Short Biography
Oscar Wilde was born on October 16, 1854 in the city of Dublin, the capital of Ireland. His father, William Wilde, was a famous surgeon, and his mother, Jane Algie, was a poet. However, his parents broke up, after which Oscar lost all contact with his father. Since childhood, the boy idolized his mother. It was from her that he inherited an impeccable aesthetic taste, his talent, as well as a love of literature. In the evenings, she recited to Oscar and his older brother Willie her poems.
EW.com
Dame Hilary Mantel, acclaimed Wolf Hall trilogy author, dies at 70
Dame Hilary Mantel, the acclaimed award-winning author behind the Wolf Hall trilogy, died suddenly on Thursday surrounded by friends and family. She was 70. No cause of death was reported. Mantel's publisher, Fourth Estate, confirmed the news Friday, accompanied by sentiments from those who worked with her professionally. "I first...
Swiss Museums Investigate Their Collections, a Disputed Lucian Freud Painting, and More: Morning Links for September 20, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RESTITUTION REPORT. Last week, the Swiss city of Basel said it would provide funding to five institutions, so that they could research objects that may have been unethically obtained, Swissinfo reports. The project will further work that already started at the Kunstmuseum Basel, which has begun reviewing the provenances of some artworks that were acquired during the Nazi era. The project has been given a budget of CHF 250,000 (about $259,000). Meanwhile, the Guardian offered a look inside the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, which has repeatedly faced the scorn of experts and activists who claim that many objects on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maria Bartuszová: an artist of the fragile who was anything but
At a time when the art world is attempting to rewrite a history that has largely benefited male artists, Tate Modern is staging a show of work by Slovak sculptor Maria Bartuszová (1936–1996). Her unique biomorphic casts touch on big themes such as belonging, growth and infinity. Bartuszová worked outside the traditional centres of contemporary art, yet her pieces are far from marginal. A retrospective at Tate Modern will offer a comprehensive take on her vision and resourcefulness.
Comments / 0