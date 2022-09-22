ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedley, CA

Treatment facility shop destroyed by fire near Reedley

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWOxd_0i5pgeXk00

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A fire destroyed a building at the “Central Valley Teen Challenge” Thursday morning near Reedley, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was first reported around 3:45 a.m. near Avenue 428 and Road 44 after a resident saw smoke coming from a maintenance shop,

The staff was alerted and alarms were sounded, according to John Burns director of the facility.

Burns said the campus was evacuated and everyone met safely outside. Cal Fire says the shop is a complete loss and no injuries were reported.

The “Central Valley Teen Challenge” is a one-year recovery center for men 18 and older, Burns says.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Man shot in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Sunday morning in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim at the 6500 block of Avenue 308, in Goshen. When deputies arrived, they say they found a man...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man arrested for arson

On Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Lovers Ln. for a report of a dumpster fire at the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival officers located the dumpster fire and during the investigation were able to locate the suspect, Gabriel Rios, 42, a short distance away. Rios was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for Arson. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Two men killed in Fresno County shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men have been killed after a shooting early Sunday in Fresno County. Mendota Police Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired at the 600 block of South Kate Street, in Mendota. When officers arrived, they say they found two men...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Reedley, CA
Crime & Safety
Reedley, CA
Sports
City
Reedley, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Driver flips car near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout.  According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boat use in this Fresno County wildlife area is restricted

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Boat use at the Mendota Wildlife Area in Fresno County has been temporarily restricted, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). State officials say, due to an overgrowth of invasive water hyacinth, trailered boats will be temporarily prohibited from entering the Mendota Wildlife Area for use in […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Burns
YourCentralValley.com

Man found on sidewalk with a gunshot wound, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A man laying down on the sidewalk was found to be deceased in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of North Fulton St. on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. for a man lying on the sidewalk. When officers arrived, the 70-year-old victim […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
SANGER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kgpe#Ksee#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Logging truck tipped over headed down HWY 168

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fully loaded logging truck tipped over on Highway 168 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP says the truck loaded with 7,800 pounds of logs was headed westbound on Highway 168 near Gooseberry Lane around 6:45 a.m.  CHP said the driver failed to negotiate the curve and […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This Visalia street is going to get an upgrade

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A roadway running through Visalia will be undergoing a major transformation. On Wednesday, officials with the City of Visalia announced that they had been awarded a $4 million grant for improvements to transportation infrastructure. The grant will be going toward the city’s Riggin Widening Project, which has been scheduled for construction […]
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

ARRESTED: Suspect in custody for Saturday stabbing death

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A suspect is now in custody, accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to the 1400 block of “P” Street after midnight for a report of a stabbing. They...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Scoopity Poops handles crappy job

In 2019, Megan Herrera and her husband Richard created a pet waste company called Scoopity Poops. The business began by simply scooping dog waste from residential areas and hauling it away from the property. Since then, their services have expanded to offering a variety of services including sanitization and even a cat litter box service. The business is still new, and the couple is open to new service ideas in order to help anyone they can.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Caltrans says 99 will experience delays through Nov.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Commutes on the 99 Freeway near downtown Fresno will get longer with ramp closures and road construction. Construction is set to start Sunday, September 25, and is expected to last until sometime in November according to officials. Crews will work from 8:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m Sunday through Friday. The following […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy