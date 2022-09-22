Treatment facility shop destroyed by fire near Reedley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A fire destroyed a building at the “Central Valley Teen Challenge” Thursday morning near Reedley, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was first reported around 3:45 a.m. near Avenue 428 and Road 44 after a resident saw smoke coming from a maintenance shop,

The staff was alerted and alarms were sounded, according to John Burns director of the facility.

Burns said the campus was evacuated and everyone met safely outside. Cal Fire says the shop is a complete loss and no injuries were reported.

The “Central Valley Teen Challenge” is a one-year recovery center for men 18 and older, Burns says. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

