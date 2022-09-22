ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse, SC

BASF donates $3,000 to SC School for the Deaf and the Blind

By Bill Bates
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – BASF announced Thursday that sites in Converse and Mauldin have donated $3,000 to the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind.

“At BASF, we know the importance of creating chemistry each day,” said Converse site manager Jerome Kirkland. “Every child, regardless of abilities, should experience the wonder of a STEM education.”

The donation will help the school build a new science lab at the School for the Blind.

“South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind is so grateful for BASF’s generous donation toward our new science lab at the School for the Blind. We are excited to collaborate with BASF in providing exceptional learning opportunities for students in the area of STEM. Thank you, BASF, for investing in the futures of our community and state!” Jolene Madison, President of the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind.

