WTVM
Kendrick High School Hosts first-ever Battle of the Bands
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Kendrick High School Mighty Marching Cherokees hosting their Inaugural High School Battle of the Bands on the campus of Columbus State University. The rivalry involving 12 different high school bands from both Georgia and Alabama. Kendrick High School’s band director coordinated this friendly competition.
WTVM
Local sorority hosts community health fair at Valley Healthcare Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This past Saturday was ‘Stay Well Columbus Day’ - a day to help increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccines. All three local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated along with the Cobb Institute and ‘We Can Do This’ campaign hosted a community health fair at the Valley Healthcare Center.
Exclusive: Piedmont Columbus Regional performs mock surgery with Davinci machine
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional is expanding its surgery-related services and invited WRBL News 3 to a mock operation using their new Davinci machine. After a five-month-long process, Piedmont Columbus Regional obtained the new 4th generation Davinci machine. The machine is the only robotic machine built for generalized tissue surgery. The device comes […]
WTVM
Pet of the Week: Rainbow at Harris Co. Humane Society
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week, and this week it’s very special because The Humane Society of Harris County visited our studio with our Pet of the Week!. Rainbow is a loving Pitbull who loves all animals and humans! Rainbow is a food-loving...
WTVM
Friends of Harris County Future Farmers of America host Floral Workshop Series
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - People looking to learn about flowers and floral arrangements have a chance to get some hands-on experience this weekend. The Future Farmers of America (FFA) in Harris County includes some Harris County High School students who are in a new floral design class at the districts Science and Technology Center. Saturday they’re hosting a floral workshop for people in the community.
WTVM
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
WTVM
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
WALB 10
Peanut Festival returns to Plains
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A yearly tradition is back for a South Georgia town. The 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains was held on Saturday, Sept.r 24. The event drew in tourists to see former President Jimmy Carter and, of course, to enjoy peanuts. “I come for the bags and...
Three years later: Family awaits justice in the murder of Dontrell Williams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marked a grim milestone here in Columbus; three years since the shooting death of one Georgia family’s loved one and son. Friday night family and friends gathered in the parking lot of the Circle K near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd roads. This was where 26-year-old Dontrell […]
WTVM
Remembering Columbus State University student killed in 2019
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three years ago, a Columbus gas station clerk was gunned down on the job. Tonight, family and friends of Dontrell Williams came together for a candlelight vigil and balloon release in his honor as they continue to call for justice in his murder. William’s mother tells...
WTVM
East Alabama fire leaves woman without a home in Hurtsboro
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - “I could have been in the house when it burned up, I could have been dead and gone,” says Anna Richmond, resident of affected home. A late night fire in Russell County destroyed a home on Frog Pond Lane in Hurtsboro Wednesday night. Smoke...
CBS 46
Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The production company for the upcoming Christmas film A Perfect Christmas Pairing has put out a call for extras. Most scenes are filmed at Nutwood Winery; as the name suggests, the film mostly takes place in a winery. It will also be filmed at C’son’s, Café Brulee, Emberglow, Pretty Good Books and other locations in town.
WTVM
Gorgeous early fall weather returns
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last night’s cold front has provided a welcome change from the mid and upper 90s we had the last couple days! We are certainly easing our way into an early fall weather pattern. Sunny, nice and much lower humidity on this Friday! A bit of...
Former Troup County Commissioner Buck Davis passes away at 68
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Board of Commissioners released a statement on the passing of Former County Commissioner Buck Davis. Davis of Troup County passed away at 68. He worked for District 2 for 20 years. The Troup County Board of Commissioners is saddened to announce that Buck Davis, former Troup County […]
WTVM
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hiram Knowlton House, Circa 1838, Talbot County
This exceptional Greek Revival cottage was built circa 1838 by Hiram Knowlton (c.1805-1875). Knowlton was a master carpenter and millwright who came to Talbot County from New York in 1836; he purchased the property on which the home is located from Chestley Pearson in 1838. The distinctive diamond panes in the transom and sidelights, as well as the diminutive dormers, are notable decorative features of the one-and-a-half story dwelling. A hand-carved molded stairway with delicate banisters dominates the main hall. William H. Davidson, in A Rockaway in Talbot: Travels in an Old Georgia County Vol. II notes that it is “..a triumph of carpentry…it is a much more sophisticated stair than usually found in Talbot County early houses…”. A second narrow stairway in the rear of the house leads to the upper floor, which may have originally housed servants. *[Due to ongoing work in the house, I was unable to get many interior shots, but I’ll be sharing more views in a future update].
Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway. Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details.
WTVM
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Opelika man. On September 24, at approximately 2:48 p.m., 19-year-old Nicholas E. Northern, of Opelika, was killed when the 1993 Mazda Miata he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Northern was pronounced dead...
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy safely located, police say
UPDATE 9/22/2022 9:00 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Jarell Richardson has been located and returned home safely. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing boy. According to police, Jarell Richardson, age 11, was last seen in the 1200 block of Benning Drive, at around 4:00 p.m. on […]
WTVM
16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment car fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in an Aug. homicide has been arrested, says the Columbus Police Department. On Sept. 21, 16-year-old Daquavius Anthony was arrested and charged with murder. According to CPD, on Saturday, Aug. 13, its patrol unit responded to Village Square Apartments on Boxwood Blvd. regarding an...
