HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Boys soccer: No. 7 Christian Brothers tops Chaminade (NY) for 5th shutout
Juniors Dylan Millevoi and Cameron D’Alterio each had two goals to pace Christian Brothers, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Chaminade (NY) in Lincroft for its fifth shutout of the season. Junior Dimitry Corba had a goal and two assists while junior Lawrence...
Hubbard Radcliffe basketball standout now battling cancer
HUBBARD, Iowa — They came out by the hundreds to honor the Hubbard basketball star. Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer was known for leading the Hubbard Radcliffe Girls basketball team to a state championship in 1993. She was also named Miss Basketball that year for Iowa. Now the former standout is battling brain cancer and cancer in […]
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
National No. 2 St. Benedict’s knocks off Pennington to set up national title match
While it has not been the best 10 days for the Pennington boys soccer team, the Red Hawks always get up to face national power St. Benedict’s, no matter how they are playing. Saturday was no exception. The Gray Bees, who came in ranked number 2 in the nation,...
Karriem dominates on offense, defense as West Orange tops Mount Olive - Football recap
Saboor Karriem was an unstoppable force both sides of the ball as scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes to lead West Orange to a 28-14 victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. Karriem, a senior, tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter when he took a Quran Ali...
Anthony Christian leads Spotswood over rival South River - Football recap
Anthony Christian ran for a touchdown, threw for another and added a pick-six as Spotswood won at home, 28-21, over archrival South River. Christian went 20 yards with a pick-six to open the scoring in the second quarter and then ran 31 yards to break a 7-7 tie in the third quarter for Spotswood (4-1).
Top girls soccer seniors in N.J. - Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is a state littered with Division I talent and All-Americans every year. Some of those playmakers are the catalysts for the best programs in the state, while other shine at smaller schools. This year’s senior class is headlined by some elite stars.
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Penns Grove, GCIT earn big wins over longtime nemeses
Last week was payback time. In a span of three days, GCIT and Penns Grove turned the tables on longtime thorns in their side and solidified strong starts to the season. Penns Grove shut out Schalick 2-0 on Friday on a pair of goals by Vincent Bonola. Ruben Dominguez and Jacob Marquez collected the assists.
