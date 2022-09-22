ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Hubbard Radcliffe basketball standout now battling cancer

HUBBARD, Iowa — They came out by the hundreds to honor the Hubbard basketball star. Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer was known for leading the Hubbard Radcliffe Girls basketball team to a state championship in 1993. She was also named Miss Basketball that year for Iowa. Now the former standout is battling brain cancer and cancer in […]
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap

Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
Top girls soccer seniors in N.J. - Our picks, your votes

New Jersey is a state littered with Division I talent and All-Americans every year. Some of those playmakers are the catalysts for the best programs in the state, while other shine at smaller schools. This year’s senior class is headlined by some elite stars.
