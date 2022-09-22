ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Local Civil Air Patrol Unit wins prestigious award

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoP7L_0i5pg1Om00

JOHNSON CITY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – It was announced yesterday that the Southern Tier Cadet Squadron has earned Civil Air Patrol’s “Quality Cadet Unit Award.”

According to the Squadron, the award is earned by having strong program fundamentals and a vibrant cadet program.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Squadron Staff in making this award happen.” said Squadron Commander Lt Col Doug Jensen.  “The true results from this achievement comes from the great program we have to offer area youth” Jensen said.

Award winners are determined by their performance in 10 categories. In order to be honored groups must meet criteria in 6 out of these 10 categories.

Enrollment, onboarding, cadet achievement, orientation flights, encampment, emergency services, outside activities, aerospace, TLC graduates, and specialty track.

The unit will also be hosting an information night at the Greater Binghamton Airport on September 29th at 7 p.m.

“This night allows our members an opportunity to share what the CAP Cadet program has done for them and what it can do for others.” “We take pride in our continuous mission to develop America’s future leaders.” said Jensen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding

(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
HORNELL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Johnson City, NY
Government
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Government
Johnson City, NY
Sports
City
Johnson City, NY
News Channel 34

Lockheed lands big contract Down Under

The $503 million contract includes the production of 12 MH 60R Sea Hawk helicopters. Director of the Naval Helicopters program, Scott Breen says that the Australian Navy was the company's first international customer back in 2011.
OWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern#Civil Air Patrol#Squadron#Tlc#Cap#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
NewsChannel 36

Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Sheriff’s Office organizes child safety program for local students

(WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the National Child Safety Council are organizing the annual child safety program for the children of Chemung County. For the program, all elementary students attending Chemung County Schools, K-5, are set to receive age-appropriate safety manuals. The manual’s contents have been approved by Chemung County Sheriff William […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
14850.com

Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay

“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Community gathers in Corning for 2022 Heritage Festival

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- People could get a taste of Corning and Painted Post’s history starting Saturday morning at the 2022 Heritage Festival. The whole family could come out to the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes to see what life looked like there well over a century ago. Dozens came out to learn more about the history behind the Corning-Painted Post area.
CORNING, NY
KISS 104.1

City of Binghamton Issues Lockdown Warnings to Four Properties

At a press conference on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the City had issued lockdown warning letters to four properties in Binghamton. Under the City's new lockdown law, the letters inform the building owners that their properties have been deemed a public nuisance, and gives them 30 days to submit a corrective action plan before the City files a complaint with the City Court to temporarily close the premises. Anyone using the property following the temporary closing of the premises would be subject to arrest.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins

After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Person shoots animal in the head

Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy