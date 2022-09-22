Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 25th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Cook of Granite City for possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 48-year-old Justin Brake of Richview for alleged deceptive practice/bad checks. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail. A 37-year-old homeless Centralia man was arrested...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison man charged in Granite City shooting
EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison man was charged with two firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Friday. Riley S. Boone, 18, of Madison, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
kbsi23.com
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlds.com
Construction Truck Found On Fire on I-72, Linked to Copper Theft from Local Construction Company
Local authorities are looking for the identities of a man who stole a truck and trailer from a local construction company and then set it on fire and left it to burn. According to a Facebook post from the Henson Robinson Company, a man broke into their lot in the 3500 block of Great Northern Avenue in Springfield and took copper pipe and fittings along with a Petersburg Plumbing and Excavating truck and Trotter trailer between 10pm and 1am.
WAND TV
Police: Multiple items stolen from home in Schram City
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Firearms, precious metals, and musical equipment stolen from a residence in Schram City, according to police. On Friday, the Hillsboro Police Department said it is seeking information in reference to a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of 22nd Street in Schram City, Illinois. According...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Special Board Meeting
The Shelby County Board held a special meeting at 10 AM on the 21st of this month for the purpose of awarding a custom farming contract and approving the annual audit. Kenney Compton was the low bidder of the 6 bids received for custom farming while zero bids were received for the inputs needed to actually put a crop in the ground. We will update you with a new article when we receive all the bids that were submitted. The farm committee meeting is in the bottom video below.
wmay.com
Suspect In Custody May Be Connected To Multiple Business Burglaries
Springfield police have arrested a man that they think may be connected to a string of burglaries at local businesses in recent weeks. 36-year-old Russell Adams was taken into custody Friday afternoon in the 300 block of Forrest Avenue. He was wanted on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and one commercial burglary… but prosecutors say they could charge him with additional burglaries after reviewing police reports.
RELATED PEOPLE
wgel.com
Montgomery County Murder For Hire Indictment
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department advises Robert Tarr, age 49 of Collinsville, has been indicted by a grand jury convened by State’s Attorney Andrew Affrunti. On September 16 the grand jury indicted Tarr on two counts of solicitation of murder for hire. Tarr is incarcerated in the Montgomery...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: September 11-17, 2022
An officer was dispatched to Carney Lane at Gillespie Lake in reference to criminal damage to state-supported property. An officer was dispatched to East Oak Street in reference to a suspicious person. An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street in reference to criminal trespass to...
Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview
A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting.
westkentuckystar.com
St. Louis pair charged in Paducah theft investigation
A theft investigation in Reidland sent a St. Louis pair to jail this week. McCracken County deputies said it was discovered on Tuesday that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two electric bikes had been stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The business owner additionally told deputies someone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in crash on I-55 identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 67-year-old man from northern Illinois was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County on Thursday. State Police said their investigation indicated the victim, who was identified as Frank Amendola of Somonauk, was driving a semi-truck when he rear-ended another semi-truck that was slowing down as it […]
wgel.com
Fatal Crash In Montgomery County
Illinois State Police report a fatal accident in Montgomery County Thursday. Two semi trucks were approaching the construction zone on Interstate 55 northbound, near mile post 75.5, Thursday just after 1 PM. As one semi slowed with traffic, the second semi struck the first from behind. The driver of the semi in the rear, 67 year old Frank Amendola, from Somonauk, IL, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver, 46 year old Darin W. Hoener, of Canton, MO, was not injured.
wgel.com
Arrests Made In Warrant Sweep
A multi-county warrant sweep, known as “Operation Washout,” was undertaken last Wednesday in Southern Illinois. It was reported nearly 40 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. The sweep was made possible through the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program. Arrests were made...
KMOV
Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
edglentoday.com
Two Separate Scott's Law Violations Occur Within Hours Apart, One In Madison County
SPRINGFIELD – At 1:02 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, an Illinois State Police District 11 Trooper was investigating a traffic crash on Interstate 270 westbound at milepost 0.5, Madison County. The squad car was stationary with emergency lights activated, Illinois State Police said. "A Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer (TTST)...
KFVS12
Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
Comments / 0