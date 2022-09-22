ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Driver of deadly Mayfair hit-and-run cooperates with police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The driver connected to Mayfair's Friday night deadly hit-and-run is now cooperating with Philadelphia police. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday on Cottman Avenue.Officials say the driver struck the victim, a pedestrian, and hit another vehicle while driving away from the scene.The victim was found 150 feet or so from the intersection.Police have not released his identity.The investigation is ongoing.
