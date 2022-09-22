ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Pavlova, a delicious meringue, is one of my favorite things

By Joshua Dineen
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QOJqs_0i5pfoPD00

It’s that time of year again, arguably one of the biggest holidays in our household. It’s my lovely wife’s birthday month, which she loves to celebrate all month long. My two eldest sons’ birthdays are also the same week as her birthday. Of course, this leads to a very busy and tasty month in our household, which thankfully includes a vacation trip somewhere and many delicious desserts.

Our love of birthdays is just another excuse to travel and enjoy a food adventure. For my 40th birthday, we spent a week in Nashville, Tennessee. We had tons of fabulous culinary delights. The 10-course meal we had at The Catbird Seat on my birthday was one of the best meals we have ever enjoyed. My wife had been following a Triple Crown Bakery Instagram, and we ordered several desserts to take back to our Airbnb to enjoy. Actually, the desserts only made it back to the car where we greedily sampled everything. The two that I remember most are the flourless chocolate cake and the pavlova. She had never had pavlova before. She looked over at me inquiring if I knew how to make it. Then she was immediately annoyed that I had never made it for her before and joyfully declared that I would be making it for her birthday cake later that year.

Earlier column:Epicuriosity 101: A slice of pie can be a slice of heaven

Pavlova is a meringue you add vinegar or lemon juice to and bake at a low temperature. It is often served with sweetened whipped cream and/or pastry cream, all topped with fresh fruit. The texture of the baked meringue is so crisp and delicate on the exterior, yet marshmallow like on the inside. It is sweet, but the addition of acidity fills the flavor profile a bit more to give it a pleasant richness. When paired with the velvety whipped cream and pastry cream, in addition to the sweet and tart bite from the assorted fresh fruits ... well, it’s one of my favorite things.

Its name comes from the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, who danced in the 1920s. While she was performing in Australia and New Zealand, the dessert was named in celebration of her talent. Both countries take credit for developing the dessert.

I have made it in many forms. That first time I made it for my wife, it was a very large multi-layered pavlova. It was messy and fabulous, so delicious. Years ago, I made a cookie size version, sandwiched together with a diplomat cream and fruit puree filling. On many occasions I have made individual versions topped with a mound of freshly whipped cream and berries. Cocoa pavlova are so satisfying, as are a long list of flavors that I could spend all day listing.

I love watching people enjoy a well-made pavlova for the first time. They are always so pleasantly surprised by how wonderful it is although it looks so simple.

Pavlova

*4 egg whites

*1/8 teaspoon salt

*1 cup sugar

*1 teaspoon cornstarch

*2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

*1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees

2. Combine egg whites and salt into a mixer, and whisk to soft glossy peaks

3. Add the sugar 1/3 cup at a time

4. When the meringue is stiff and glossy, fold in the cornstarch, vinegar and vanilla

5. Either pipe or mound the meringue onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper

6. Place it into the oven. Immediately turn the oven down to 250 degrees, and bake for 75 minutes

7. Turn the oven off and leave the oven door slightly ajar until the meringue completely cools.

8. Place the meringue on a serving dish or plate. Top with sweetened whipped cream and/or pastry cream. Top with a generous amount of fresh fruit.

9. Enjoy!

Pastry cream

*1 cup whole milk

*1 cup heavy cream

*1 teaspoon vanilla paste, or extract

*2 large eggs

*1/2 cup sugar

*1/4 cup cornstarch

*Pinch of salt

*4 tablespoon butter

  1. Bring milk, cream, and vanilla to a boil.
  2. Whisk eggs and vanilla together thoroughly.
  3. Whisk in cornstarch and salt to egg and sugar mixture.
  4. Slowly temper boiled milk mixture into egg mixture.
  5. Over medium/high heat, whisk constantly until it starts to bubble.
  6. Still whisking constantly, cook 1 minute longer.
  7. Immediately transfer to a clean bowl.
  8. Whisk in butter until melted.
  9. Place over a bowl of ice and whisk until cooled significantly.
  10. Store in airtight container, refrigerate

Joshua Dineen is the chef specialist at Lincoln Land Community College.

Want to know more?

Lincoln Land Community College offers credit programs in Culinary Arts, Hospitality Management, Baking/Pastry, and Value-Added Local Food, and non-credit cooking and food classes through LLCC Community Education.

Cooking or food questions? Email epicuriosity101@llcc.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Pear tart and banoffee pavlova: Chetna Makan’s easy baking recipes

Two easy baked puddings to see you through early autumn. First, my banana chocolate pavlova, a dreamy combination of banoffee on a chocolate-flavoured meringue – the combination of crunch, cream and caramel makes it outstandingly decadent, belying its simplicity. The tarte tatin, meanwhile, is ideal at this time of the year, using seasonal pears, which, when cooked with the star anise caramel, absorb the warmth of the spice. Dark chocolate and hazelnuts add drama, as do lashings of fresh cream or ice-cream.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Caramel Apple Fritters

A cozy treat brimming with fall festival flavors. Apple fritters are wonderful way to welcome in fall and the bounty of the harvest. But, they’re also a welcome treat year-round. These caramel apple fritters recall the candy-dipped apples of fall festivals. Yet, these delicate, spiced fritters have a soft texture that simply melts in your mouth. The addition of caramel candies into the batter makes them even sweeter and more irresistible – if that’s possible.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
12tomatoes.com

Texas Trash Pie

Sometimes you have to get on board with a tasty sweet pie, even if the name sounds a bit awful. This Texas trash pie doesn’t sound all that appetizing and to be honest it looks a bit off, too. But, once you bite into this super sweet pie (with a bit of vanilla ice cream to cut the sweetness) you’ll be wondering how you managed without this recipe. It’s perfect for bring to gatherings and it takes next to no effort to make.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Fresh Fruits#My Favorite Things#Food Drink
Real Simple

Apple Pie Skillet Cake

If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
RECIPES
HollywoodLife

The One Thing You Absolutely Cannot Go Into Fall Without? This Best-Selling Shacket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Fall officially starts this week – which means it’s time for pumpkin spice candles and cozy layering pieces. While the new season is exciting, we’re in a bit of an awkward transitioning phase. You can feel the temperatures drop, but it’s not time for scarves and heavy coats just yet.
APPAREL
Mashed

4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe

How can you make cookies with just four ingredients that taste as good as these? There has to be a catch, right? Well no, actually, not when two of said ingredients are peanut butter and Hersey's Kisses — two foods that are already amazing on their own, but are just perfect when brought together. This cookie recipe care of recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking will be a new favorite not only because of its simplicity and the great taste of the cookies, but also because they will be your new anytime treat. Provided you have the willpower not to eat all the Kisses in your house, you can keep the ingredients on hand to make these at all times.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Earl Grey Ice Cream with Chocolate Toffee and Shortbread Crumble

If you love nibbling on buttery shortbread cookies with a cup of tea, give this showstopping ice cream a try. It's flavored with Earl Grey tea and vanilla bean. The crushed shortbread and pieces of chocolate-covered toffee take it to the next level, creating a dessert we felt was "absolutely divine" during testing. Make sure to strain the custard base before chilling it, so you can catch any stray bits of egg or tea leaves. To give this ice cream extra pizazz, sprinkle it with a bit of flaky sea salt before serving. You can also enjoy Earl Grey-toffee vibes in this recipe for Sticky Toffee and Earl Grey Pudding from chef Merlin Labron-Johnson.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Simplemost

Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart & Her Team Swear By This $12 Ingredient With Nearly 13,000 5-Star Reviews

Whether it’s a kitchen tool, we didn’t know we needed or a recipe that quickly becomes our next dinner staple, Martha Stewart knows how to enrich our lives. We’ve fawned over her recipes for years now, but we always want to know what she personally frequently uses in her recipes. She’s given us hints before, like with her go-to all-purpose flour, but we finally figured out another go-to product of hers that pops up in hundreds of her recipes. We’ve seen it pop up in her Everything Cookies, Daffodil Cake recipe, and much more. It’s a small, but might ingredient needed...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Pie

Let me tell you a secret – I don’t like baking – and I am avoiding it anytime I can (as you may already notice from my previous recipes)! But I love pies…no-bake pies, to be precise – especially creamy like this chocolate banana peanut butter pie! Silky, smooth, creamy – delicious! Totally my jam! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Mashed

Creamy Mashed Cauliflower Recipe

Chances are you're familiar with cauliflower in its most common form: basic florets. But creative recipe developers know that this simple cruciferous veggie has so much more to offer in terms of flavor, texture, and serving options. For instance, you can turn it into cauliflower nuggets or cauliflower buffalo "wings." And if you're craving a lower-carb substitute for mashed potatoes, recipe developer Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry has the perfect option for you: creamy mashed cauliflower.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Light and Crispy Almond Flour Waffles

If you’re counting carbs, yet find yourself yearning for weekend waffles, almond flour is just the ticket. One ounce of almond flour contains approximately 5.6 grams of carbs compared to the roughly 21 grams found in all-purpose wheat flour. Although it’s made from nuts, finely ground almond flour is light enough that with a few classic waffle tricks of the trade, like gently folding whipped egg whites into the batter, you can achieve the coveted airy texture of traditional waffles with relative ease. Because there’s zero wheat used to make the batter, that means these waffles are also gluten-free.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Ina Garten's Sheet-pan Hasselback Kielbasa Is the Perfect Oktoberfest Dinner

Fall is here, and as the weather cools down, we’re ready to welcome comfort food back into our lives with open arms. Sure, it’s always sad to say goodbye to the last tomatoes, eggplants, and melons of the season, but that also means that we can finally crank up the temperature on our oven without passing out from heat exhaustion. And while we love Ina Garten’s summer recipes, we have to admit — her fall and winter recipes are really where it’s at. In fact, Garten just shared a recipe on Instagram that’s so easy and tasty, you just might...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake

A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
RECIPES
Mashed

No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe

If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
FOOD & DRINKS
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy