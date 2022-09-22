Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Birdman Director Alejandro González Iñárritu's Bardo Gets A New Trailer, And 22 Minutes Shaved Off Its Runtime
Alejandro González Iñárritu's upcoming film Bardo just received a new trailer, and a confirmation that it's shaving 22 minutes of its run time. Netflix shared the trailer for the Birdman director's next film, the full title being Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, which is set to release in select theaters November 4, and joining the subscription service December 16. As reported by IndieWire, the film has also had a pretty big change too--it's now 22 minutes shorter, bringing it to two hours and 32 minutes in length, without credits.
Gamespot
Chris Hemsworth Raises The Stakes In First Extraction 2 Footage
Chris Hemsworth is returning to Netflix next year for Extraction 2, a followup to the big-budget action spectacle released in April. In a behind-the-scenes vignette showed at Netflix’s Tudum 2022 virtual event, Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave talk about how they're amping up the stakes for the sequel. Hargrave...
Gamespot
The Game Is Afoot In New Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Clip
Netflix has released a new clip from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the second in a planned trilogy of kooky whodunits from writer-director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Glass Onion will hit Netflix on December 23. The Knives Out sequel recently had its world debut at the...
Gamespot
GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
Gamespot
New Cloverfield Film Signs Babak Anvari As Director
It looks as though the Cloverfield name will live on in a brand-new movie with Babak Anvari directing. Deadline is reporting that a new Cloverfield film is headed to Paramount as they're looking to reignite the franchise. The script will be written by Joe Barton with J.J. Abrams producing from Bad Robot, along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen. Bryan Burk, Matt Reeves, and Drew Goddard will executive produce.
Gamespot
Ska Band Half Past Two Releases Music Video Shot Entirely In The Sims 3
Move over, AMVs--The Sims music videos are what's hot right now and Orange County ska band Half Past Two is out to prove it. Earlier today, the ska ensemble released their music video for "Curtain Call," which was shot entirely in The Sims 3. The music video kicks off with...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Dataminer Appears To Have Uncovered Spooky New LTM Map
Every October, Apex Legends throws its annual Halloween event, featuring an LTM called Shadow Royale that sees legends turned into zombie-like Shadows with supernatural speed and strength. But after a prolific Apex Legends dataminer uncovered evidence of a new Halloween event, it seems the game's developers may have something different in store for trick-or-treaters this year: the new Gun Run LTM, set in a shadowy version of the Olympus map.
Gamespot
Stuff of Nightmares #1 - The Monster Makers: Part 1
In the premiere of Stine’s reanimated reimagining, the monster you encounter isn’t the one you thought it’d be—you might be familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Get ready for a darker, more gruesome, and even more terrifying series for horror fans who are ready to face their fears in… STUFF OF NIGHTMARES!
Gamespot
Fans Are Constructing A GTA 6 Map Based On Leaks
As Rockstar gets on top of this week's massive GTA 6 leak with sweeping copyright takedowns, fans are working to piece together their own resources from the early footage. As reported by Kotaku, this includes a number of map-building efforts, with players using the leaked footage to put together an early estimation of GTA 6's huge open world.
Gamespot
Sly Cooper Celebrates 20 Years With Art Prints, Merch, And More
PlayStation and Sucker Punch are celebrating the Sly Cooper franchise's 20th anniversary by creating some merchandise for fans to purchase. Sony provided details over at the PlayStation Blog and the most notable piece of merchandise is a tribute art piece drawn by original Sly Cooper art director Dev Madan. It includes plenty of Easter eggs and references to the franchise and those who purchase the art print will receive a certificate of authenticity signed by Madan himself.
Gamespot
New Wednesday Clip Reunited The Addams With A Helping Hand
Netflix's Wednesday series from Tim Burton reimagines the spooky and kooky Addams Family for modern times and takes the eldest daughter into a brand-new setting: private school. Jenna Ortega plays the titular character alongside Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as mother and father Morticia and Gomez. Details of...
Gamespot
It's Jeff Infinity Comic #16 - Return of the Jeff-Verse
Guest-starring M.O.D.O.K.! Jeff returns to the same toy store (now in disguise) to take down the big-headed baddie behind the Jeff merch!
Gamespot
The Best Marvel Games Of All Time
Marvel comics has been making memorable and iconic characters since it first started printing comics more than 80 years ago. The publisher behind heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, and the Fantastic Four is a household name, in part because of its steady stream of mega-blockbuster movies that all take place in a massive, interconnected world. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, has made many of its characters mainstream in a way they never were before. The acquisition by Disney in 2009 only amplified its popularity and scope, as the entertainment mega-brand folds Marvel's heroes into its other iconic properties like Disney animation, Pixar, and Star Wars.
Gamespot
Oxenfree Is Now On Netflix Gaming
Netflix has quietly been building its gaming section, and Oxenfree--a game centered around teenagers who accidentally open up a ghostly portal-- is the latest title to join the lineup. Oxenfree is a 2016 game by Night School Studio and its sequel Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is set to release sometime...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Update 6.2.0.6 Brings Some Tweaks To The Crucible, King's Fall Raid, And More
The latest Destiny 2 hotfix is here, bringing in some changes to the Crucible, King's Fall Raid, and some other gameplay tweaks too. The new update makes a couple of changes to the Crucible. Map frequency weighting for Disjunction and Cathedral of Dusk has been adjusted Although the patch notes don't specify how, anecdotally, both were very common sight. An issue that saw players unable to progress the weekly Crucible challenge in the Crucible labs has also been fixed.
Gamespot
Disney's Avengers Campus Is Expanding The MCU Multiverse, But What Does That Mean?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's journey into the multiverse isn't stopping with the movies or Disney+ TV shows. At the D23 Expo, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that the story of the multiverse will continue to evolve within Disney's theme parks too--specifically, Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort's California Adventure. The...
Gamespot
Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #8 - Murder by Another Name, Part II: The Rule to the Exception
“MURDER BY ANOTHER NAME,” Part Two From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist SZYMON KUDRANSKI. Dark evils from the past return to Annapolis after a centuries-old murder is unearthed and its ghosts return...
Gamespot
Netflix's Creepy New Series The Watcher Gets First Trailer
Netflix won the rights package in December 2018 after a fierce bidding war for The Watcher. Not to be confused with 2022's Watcher or 2000's The Watcher with Keanu Reeves, Netflix's The Watcher stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale, with executive producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Based on a...
Gamespot
Five Years Of Reporting From The Last City - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Gamespot
Halo Forge Slowly Transformed What It Means To Play Halo
Halo 3 is celebrating its 15-year anniversary today, September 25, 2022. Below, we take a look at how one of its marquee new features, the Forge, had a massive impact on how fans think about and engage with the beloved shooter series. A gigantic futuristic Jenga tower, a medieval castle...
