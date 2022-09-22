ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County school bus crashes into ditch near Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County school bus is currently in a ditch along a busy Sandy Springs road near Ga. 400.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show the bus crashed into a ditch on Northridge Rd. on Thursday morning.

It does not appear that the bus suffered any major damage.

It is unclear if any children were on board at the time of the accident or if anyone was injured.

Channel 2 Action News is working to gather more details, including what led up to the crash.

