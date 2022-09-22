Fulton County school bus crashes into ditch near Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County school bus is currently in a ditch along a busy Sandy Springs road near Ga. 400.
Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show the bus crashed into a ditch on Northridge Rd. on Thursday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It does not appear that the bus suffered any major damage.
It is unclear if any children were on board at the time of the accident or if anyone was injured.
- Missing Athens mom’s body found burned after she tells daughter ‘they won’t let me go’
Channel 2 Action News is working to gather more details, including what led up to the crash.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 3