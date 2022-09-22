ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Multiple projects underway to connect Mohave County veterans to resources

By Lacey Latch, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A Mohave County veterans organization has multiple initiatives in the works connecting veterans in need to resources, most recently moving one step forward with a $2.8 million transitional housing project.

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council (JAVC) in Kingman will work with local construction company T.R. Orr to complete the transformation of the downtown Arnold Plaza. The property that previously served as a medical complex and a government office will now be transformed into a safe haven for veterans, who comprise about 12 percent of Mohave County’s population, according to the most recent census.

Some of the biggest issues facing these veterans, most of whom are at least 60 years old, are PTSD, housing and mental and physical health, said JAVC president Dorn Patrick Farrell.

“I’m pretty sure that when they left high school this wasn’t what they had planned for their life so that’s one of the reasons we just don’t judge,” said Farrell, who is also a member of the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. “We just take what we know and try to fix it.”

When completed, the new space will include 25 bedrooms, bathrooms, showers, conference rooms and offices for rotating nonprofits, therapists and other providers.

“It’s different from any other program around,” Farrell said. “It doesn’t cost the veteran a penny to have a room or get food and we have resources available on-site.”

“I’m trying to be as full-service as I can so everybody will have an opportunity to stop by.”

The project, which is expected to be completed in spring or summer 2023, is financed in part by a $2 million grant from the Arizona Department of Housing, as well as $200,000 from the JAVC. The group is still collecting donations to cover the remaining costs of construction, which have been exacerbated by supply chain issues impacting the cost of materials.

“We’re still closing the gap but we are going to open,” Farrell said. “We will be functional when we run out of our money but I’m still out there raising money as well.”

In addition to providing transitional housing at this location, JAVC also works with the owners of the Arizona State Prison in Kingman to construct tiny homes as part of the prison’s “work-based education” program and they expect at least ten tiny homes to be completed by the end of the year, Farrell said.

Aside from these larger initiatives, individualized assistance, or “hand-ups,” as opposed to handouts, are a crucial part of the JAVC’s work, Farrell explained. This includes helping those who may need transportation to drug screenings or a phone to apply for jobs when going through veterans treatment court, which has a less than 5% recidivism rate in Mohave County, Farrell said.

They also respond to emergency-related requests.

When a serious storm knocked out power to large swaths of Bullhead City earlier this month, the organization was contacted by a veteran who needed some extra gas to keep his generator running as the outage stretched over multiple days.

“It takes a village to do what we do, and we’re very lucky up here in Mohave County,” he said.

For those looking to get involved in the latest housing project, the organization is still accepting donations on its website at JAVC.org.

Contact northern Arizona reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch. Coverage of northern Arizona on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is funded by the nonprofit Report for America and a grant from the Vitalyst Health Foundation in association with The Arizona Republic.

